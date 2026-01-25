Pipe Fitters
Tusa Energi AB / VVS-jobb / Boden Visa alla vvs-jobb i Boden
2026-01-25
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tusa Energi AB i Boden
TUSA Energi AB is expanding its workforce for a major industrial construction and installation project. We are now recruiting 70 skilled Pipe Fitters to join our team. The work involves installation of pipe systems and mechanical components on a construction site in Boden, Sweden.
Work duties
Install piping systems for industrial and mechanical applications
Assemble and fit pipes, valves, and related components
Follow safety regulations and quality standards
Collaborate with supervisors and installation teams on-site
Qualifications
Minimum 1 year of experience as a pipe fitter
Employment Conditions & Benefits
Full-time employment: 40 hours per week
Saturday work may occur depending on project needs
Overtime compensated according to Swedish labor law and Byggnads kollektivavtal (Byggnads Labor Union)
Camp accommodation provided: private room, bathroom, and kitchen access
Three meals per day provided by employer
Internal transport between camp and worksite included
Employment follows all applicable Swedish labor laws, including work environment & safety regulations and mandatory employer insurances
Collective agreement protections
Personnel protective equipment (PPE) is provided
ID06 registration arranged and paid by employer
Collective agreement
This position is covered by Byggnads kollektivavtal, ensuring regulated wages, working hours, overtime compensation, insurances, and workplace conditions according to Swedish industry standards.
Workplace
Project sites located in Boden, Sweden.
How to apply
Send your CV and certificates to:info@tusaenergi.se
Application period
We recruit for this position on an ongoing basis and applications are reviewed continuously. The job posting remains open until all positions are filled. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30
Email your CV to info@tusaenergi.se
E-post: info@tusaenergi.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tusa Energi AB
(org.nr 559306-3745)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Boden Construction Site Jobbnummer
9702984