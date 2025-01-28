PhD student within Water, waste and energy- resource use/reuse
Mälardalens Universitet / Högskolejobb / Västerås Visa alla högskolejobb i Västerås
2025-01-28
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mälardalens Universitet i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Karlskoga
, Karlshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the school of Business, Society and Engineering, our students study for, among other things, university and civil engineers, political scientists and economists. With us, the research focuses are industrial economics and organization and the energy of the future. Our work takes place in collaboration and in strategic agreements with companies, organizations and authorities in the region.
Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment, 4 years
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 25th of February 2025
Campus location: Västerås
School: School of Business, Society and Engineering, (EST)
Eligibility
Access to third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education education as well as basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, are regulated in the Higher Education Ordinance chapter 7 §§ 34-41(SFS 1993:100). Read more here: https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/education/doctoral-education
A full-time employment as a doctoral student is attached to this third-cycle studies which corresponds to four years.
Position description
The primary objective of the PhD project is to explore and develop innovative, cost-effective, and flexible solutions for managing water, waste, and energy while achieving zero climate impact and including possible future food production systems. Inspired by the extreme resource efficiency of space missions, the project focuses on developing hyper-circular system (HCS) concepts that integrate resource use in a closed-loop manner, thereby minimizing waste and maximizing sustainability.
These systems will integrate AI-based tools, advanced modelling techniques, and real-time monitoring to optimize resource use and minimising climate impact. The project will also explore the potential of integration of these systems in urban environments, contributing to sustainable city infrastructure and building management systems. MDU's advanced test beds, including full-scale vertical farming systems (VFS), can be used as platforms for experimentation and real-world validation. The project will involve scenario analysis and interdisciplinary collaboration, covering for example economic, social, and policy dimensions, to develop sustainable and scalable solutions that offer long-term environmental and economic benefits. This holistic approach ensures that the solutions are not only technically viable but also socially acceptable and economically feasible.
The PhD position is part of the KKS:s initiative for Jubilee Doctoral Students that includes 44 doctoral positions across Sweden and aims to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry. For this position collaboration with the companies Mälarenergi and Eskilstuna energi och miljö and with VafabMiljö is planned.
You will be hired as a PhD student in the research field of energy and environmental engineering
Qualifications
For basic eligibility, the following is required:
• A degree at an advanced level.
• At least 240 higher education credits, of which at least 60 are at an advanced level.
• Equivalent knowledge acquired in Sweden or abroad through other means.
Specific eligibility requirements include having one of the following:
• Completed a Master of Science in Engineering in a relevant technical field
• Completed a four-year natural science program with technical content equivalent to a Master of Science in Engineering
• Acquired knowledge of substantially the same scope through other means, either within or outside the country.
Assessment criteria
Prior to employment, consideration must be given to the ability to assimilate third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education. In addition, particular emphasis will be placed on the following for this position:
• Knowledge and experience of modelling and simulation of energy, water and/or waste management systems
• Knowledge and experience of scenario analyses in connection to energy, water and waste management systems in urban environments.
• Knowledge on processes for energy-, water and/or waste management
• Knowledge on sustainable cities and buildings and their infrastructure.
• Knowledge on resource efficiency and circular systems.
• Proficiency in English, both oral and written.
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
We are looking for someone who can work independently and has a good motivation for research.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
We decline all contact with recruiters and salespersons of advertisements. We have made our strategic choices for this recruitment. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mälardalens Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2916), http://www.mdu.se Arbetsplats
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Avdelningschef
Anders Avelin anders.avelin@mdu.se 021-15 17 98 Jobbnummer
9128917