PhD student positions in theory and modeling of fusion energy experiments
2024-05-31
Fusion energy is one of very few long-term solutions for a sustainable base load electricity production with negligible environmental impact and minimal security and safety concern. We are now looking for new PhD students to join our research team to develop the understanding of fusion plasmas under reactor conditions - a critical part in the design and exploitation of the next step fusion experiments.
Information about the division and the department
The Plasma Physics and Fusion Energy (PPFE) group at the department of Space, Earth and Environment/Astronomy and Plasma physics division has its main activities in modeling, simulation and analysis of fusion plasmas. A major part of the research group is to create a predictive capability for fusion energy grade plasmas and the validation of critical physics models on current day experiments. The group has extensive collaborations with major fusion devices and are taking part in the developments for the ITER burning plasma experiment and the design of the next step demonstration reactor, DEMO. The activities are fully integrated with the European (EUROfusion) activities and the research group also engages in the development of open data access for fusion experiments and modeling data.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student at the Plasma Physics and Fusion Energy research group, you will participate in the worldwide effort towards the realisation of fusion energy. You will contribute to the development of the validated modeling components needed for power plant design as well as the integration of these tool in state-of-the-art modeling suites, part of the research work is in direct collaboration with experiments. The focus is on integrated models for the whole plasma: from the hot core to the edge and the connection to material walls. In general, a combination of theory, numerical modeling and the application of machine learning for reduced physics and surrogate models are used. The research will be performed in an international environment connecting with the major fusion research experiments worldwide.
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
• A master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in physics (applied physics, engineering physics) or computational science or related fields.
• Sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
Theoretical and/or practical experience of plasma physics, as well as programming skills are considered merits.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240334 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: June 28 2024
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Pär Strand, Astronomy and Plasma Physics, par.strand@chalmers.se
Senior Researcher, Dmytro Yadikin, Astronomy and Plasma Physics, dimitriy.yadykin@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
