PhD student position in Software Engineering for Regenerative Agriculture
2025-01-21
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Chalmers and University of Gothenburg in Sweden with approximately 270 employees from more than 30 countries is widely recognized for excellent research and education.
We are announcing one PhD position that is placed at the Division of Interaction Design and Software Engineering, with Chalmers University of Technology as the employer. Our division provides world-leading research and education in the development of complex and software-intense systems and is characterized by extensive international cooperation as well as close collaboration with the local industry. With approximately 50 researchers including PhD students, postdocs, and faculty on all levels, we are one of the largest academic software engineering research groups in the world. Our core expertise is in AI Engineering, software testing, requirements engineering, behavioral software engineering, and software engineering for automotive systems.
The project investigates the contributions software engineering can make to regenerative agriculture. We are seeking a passionate and driven PhD student to join our dynamic research team at Chalmers to explore the intrinsic value of nonhuman nature as a stakeholder. This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge research at the intersection of software engineering, sustainability, and requirements engineering. The successful candidate will explore innovative ways to incorporate nature as a stakeholder into software development processes, with a particular focus on applications that support permaculture (permanent agriculture). The project contributes to sustainability and sustainable development with effects in reducing hunger and climate change, and improving sustainable communities and life on land.
Main responsibilities
Your main responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. This includes devoting 80% of your working time to performing research under the supervision of more experienced researchers. Typically, this means carrying out research, writing academic articles, and taking courses to complement your background. The remaining 20% of your working time is devoted to departmental duties, such as helping as teaching assistant in courses offered by the university.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
A person meets the general entry requirements for third-cycle studies if they:
• have been awarded a second-cycle qualification
• satisfy the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or
• have acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad
• have a well-developed analytical problem-solving ability
• have demonstrated strong interest in regenerative agriculture
To succeed in the role, we believe you are:
• highly motivated and energetic
• self-propelled and independent
• empathetic and have high ethical standards
• able to work effectively and respectfully in a multi-cultural team
We strongly welcome candidates who have demonstrated early research potential in the area of this project, evidenced either through initial publication(s) or a strong master's thesis. Prior industrial experience (e.g., as a software engineer) is a plus.
The assessment will be based on applicant's CVs and interviews, and may also include a short take-home or live test, in which the applicants can demonstrate their ability to solve technical problems and reason about relevant research problems.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: February 28, 2025
For questions:
Regarding the position, please contact Associate Professor Birgit Penzenstadler
E-mail: birgitp@chalmers.se
