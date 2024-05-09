Phd Student Position In Language-Based Support For Gdpr Compliance
2024-05-09
This position offers a unique opportunity to delve into cutting-edge research at the intersection of cybersecurity and privacy, addressing real-world challenges in data protection and information flow control. The candidate will work within a dynamic and collaborative research environment, gaining invaluable experience in developing innovative solutions that have tangible impacts on data security and privacy preservation.
If you're passionate about pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity and being part of a transformative research initiative, this position offers an excellent opportunity for growth, learning, and professional development.
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Chalmers and University of Gothenburg in Sweden with approximately 270 employees from more than 30 countries is widely recognized for excellent research and education. Our department is located in Sweden's second largest city Gothenburg - the world's most sustainable destination every year since 2016 according to the Global Destination Sustainability Index. The four research divisions at our department are essential scientific facilitators in a vibrant ecosystem of software-intensive companies such as Volvo, Ericsson, and Einride. This ecosystem is complemented by a growing start-up scene supported by collaboration hubs like MobilityX Labs and AI Sweden.
Major responsibilities
The PhD student will be responsible for conducting research in the areas of data security, privacy, and information flow control, including but not limited to designing novel cryptographic protocols, developing secure computing systems, and exploring the application of differential privacy techniques. She/he will collaborate with the research team to define research objectives, conduct experiments, analyze data, and disseminate research findings through publications and presentations. Additionally, the student will contribute to the development of software prototypes and participate in academic conferences and workshops.
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
• Educational Background: A master's degree (or equivalent) in computer science, software engineering, information security, or a related field is required.
• Programming Skills: Proficiency in programming languages is essential. Experience with software development tools and version control systems (e.g., git) is highly desirable.
• Data Analysis Skills: Strong analytical and quantitative skills, with the ability to analyze experimental data, interpret results, and draw meaningful conclusions.
• Problem-Solving Abilities: Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically and creatively to address complex research challenges.
• Communication Skills: Effective written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to clearly articulate ideas, present research findings, and collaborate with team members and external stakeholders.
• Self-Motivation and Initiative: Proactive and self-motivated individuals who can work independently and take initiative in driving research projects forward.
• Teamwork and Collaboration: Ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team environment, contribute to team discussions, and build positive working relationships with colleagues.
• Adaptability and Flexibility: Willingness to adapt to changing project requirements, learn new concepts and techniques, and embrace challenges with a positive attitude.
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
For more information about what we offer and the application procedure, please visit Chalmers website.
