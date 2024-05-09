PhD student position in Language-based Security for Data Sharing Platforms
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-05-09
Embark on a journey of research and innovation in the dynamic realm of cyber security research, as a PhD student in the prestigious Wallenberg WASP research initiative. Delve into a cutting-edge project focused on secure data sharing and privacy-preserving mechanisms, where you'll have the opportunity to contribute with research in cyber security. You'll develop advanced programming tools, conduct innovative experiments, and make a tangible impact in safeguarding sensitive information.
If you're passionate about pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity and being part of a transformative research initiative, this position offers an excellent opportunity for growth, learning, and professional development.
Information about the department
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Chalmers and University of Gothenburg in Sweden with approximately 270 employees from more than 30 countries is widely recognized for excellent research and education. Our department is located in Sweden's second largest city Gothenburg - the world's most sustainable destination every year since 2016 according to the Global Destination Sustainability Index. The four research divisions at our department are essential scientific facilitators in a vibrant ecosystem of software-intensive companies such as Volvo, Ericsson, and Einride. This ecosystem is complemented by a growing start-up scene supported by collaboration hubs like MobilityX Labs and AI Sweden.
Major responsibilities
• Research Contribution: Engage in cutting-edge research activities focused on secure and privacy-preserving data sharing, under the guidance of senior researchers and project leads.
• Tool Development: Collaborate to design, implement, and evaluate programming language tools and mechanisms for building secure data sharing platforms.
• Experimental Design: Design and conduct experiments to test the efficacy and performance of developed tools and mechanisms in simulated and real-world scenarios.
• Data Analysis: Analyze experimental results, identify trends, and draw meaningful insights to inform further research and development efforts.
• Publication and Presentation: Contribute to the preparation of research papers for publication in academic journals and conferences, and present research findings at relevant venues to disseminate knowledge and receive feedback from the scientific community.
• Professional Development: Take advantage of training opportunities, workshops, and conferences to enhance research skills, stay updated on the latest developments in the field, and build a professional network within the cyber security community.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
• Educational Background: A master's degree (or equivalent) in computer science, software engineering, information security, or a related field is required.
• Programming Skills: Proficiency in programming languages is essential. Experience with software development tools and version control systems (e.g., git) is highly desirable.
• Data Analysis Skills: Strong analytical and quantitative skills, with the ability to analyze experimental data, interpret results, and draw meaningful conclusions.
• Problem-Solving Abilities: Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically and creatively to address complex research challenges.
• Communication Skills: Effective written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to clearly articulate ideas, present research findings, and collaborate with team members and external stakeholders.
• Self-Motivation and Initiative: Proactive and self-motivated individuals who can work independently and take initiative in driving research projects forward.
• Teamwork and Collaboration: Ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team environment, contribute to team discussions, and build positive working relationships with colleagues.
• Adaptability and Flexibility: Willingness to adapt to changing project requirements, learn new concepts and techniques, and embrace challenges with a positive attitude.
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
For more information about what we offer and the application procedure, please visit Chalmers website.
