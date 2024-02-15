PhD student position in Antenna design for 6G telecommunication
We offer a PhD position where you will be exposed to the state of the art in millimeter-wave antenna systems, have the opportunity to contribute to large international projects, as well as projects with Swedish and Dutch industry. This position is a great opportunity for you to learn both the scientific knowledge and practical skills in key enabling technologies of digital transformation - the area of great importance for industry and society.
Background of the research project
Join the frontier of innovation in 6G: the future of mobile networks technology! A unique Dutch-driven alliance in collaboration with Ericsson and Chalmers, comprising 60 leading ICT businesses, mobile operators, semiconductor manufacturers and research institutions, have united to spearhead the development of specific aspects of 6G: Software antennas, AI-driven network software, and groundbreaking 6G applications. Join us as a PhD student in this prestigious Future Network Services (FNS) flagship project, where research and entrepreneurial pursuits converge.
This PhD project is among approximately 50 PhD positions in this 6G development team! You will benefit from training in 6G antenna and RF chip design, and get familiarized with other related fields such as 6G networks, AI, and software development. Furthermore, you will have access to a unique state-of-the-art testbeds to also put theory to practice and you will be at the forefront of the European 6G national ecosystem. We will also support and encourage entrepreneurial activities.
Information about the division and the department
The PhD position is placed at the Antenna Group, part of the Department of Electrical Engineering (E2). At Chalmers the Antenna Group is well known in Sweden and internationally for its scientific contributions to antenna systems for telecommunications, radars, satellites, astronomy and space sciences, as well as disruptive antenna technologies for new applications, such as 6G, having resulted in successful spin-off companies Gapwaves and Bluetest. We offer international PhD courses where we extend the fundamentals in antennas to the cross-disciplinary fields, covering electronic devices, integrated circuits, signal processing, and digital communication. We also offer training and access to a new world-class experimental infrastructure, the Millimeter wave -THz antenna chamber, at Chalmers, and the Swedish National Infrastructure for Computing. Furthermore, we stimulate commercial exploitation of the results developed in the research projects through collaborations with industries and offer support of Chalmers innovation office for spin-off/start-up activities. At present, the Antenna Group has about 25 members from all over the world. The research and learning environment is international and English is the working language. We encourage personal health and well-being by organizing social events, providing annual wellness allowance to employees, and offering support from the international staff mobility office to newcomers from abroad, including help with the search for affordable student accommodation. A vast majority of our graduates successfully continue their professional careers in Swedish and European industry.
Major responsibilities
In this PhD project, you will perform cutting-edge research on mm-wave active array antennas with integrated electronic components: The PhD student is expected to develop a new efficient optimization method for large antenna arrays (such as phased arrays and reflective intelligent surface arrays). The key enabler as presently considered is the combination of advanced computational efficient electromagnetic methods and modern machine leaning based approaches. Key design challenges involve working with high millimeter-wave frequencies (E-, W-, and D-bands) while keeping costs down and managing antenna size and complexity.
Your research will include fundamental theoretical studies, numerical simulations, and measurements of a performance verification system to be developed in collaboration with senior researchers at Chalmers and Ericsson teams. You are expected to publish papers of high quality and collaborate with other PhD students and senior researchers in the team.
To maximize the success of your PhD project, you will visit other international partners, in particular, those involved in the FNS flagship project. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to about 10% percent of working hours.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have, or expect to receive soon, a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Technical Physics or similar. Knowledge of electromagnetic fields, microwave and antenna engineering is required. You also need to enjoy working in a team and have the ability to present scientific results in English, both in writing and orally. Experience in CST, HFSS, ADS or similar is required.
Advantageous merits: previous design experience in the area of microwave and antenna engineering, previous teaching experience, programming skills (Matlab and Python), knowledge of mathematical analysis.
If Swedish is not your native language and you are interested in learning it, Chalmers offers Swedish courses that are free for PhD students. Although the knowledge of Swedish is not mandatory for teaching and research, many PhD students decide to follow these courses.
Contract terms
PhD students in Sweden have status of employees and have salary, while at the same time have the benefits of students such as reduced transportation costs, subsidized housing etc. The duration of the PhD student contract is full-time four years, plus 'X', where 'X' is typically 5-6 months, depending on the departmental duties and teaching.
