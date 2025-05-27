PhD Student in Soil Mechanics
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Luleå University of Technology is one of Europe's leading universities in geotechnical engineering. The university offers an opportunity to develop knowledge and research skills in cold region geotechnics (frost, frost heave, thawing, permafrost, and snow mechanics), advanced soil mechanics (mechanical properties of sulphide soil, organic soil, tailings sand, etc.), as well as road and railway geotechnics.
Subject description
Soil Mechanics comprises soil material behaviour and foundation engineering, with application to civil engineering, energy and mining.
Project description
In cold regions, linear infrastructure is often affected by frost heave in the ground, which can lead to cracking and uneven deformation. Significant frost heave during the thawing period can also compromise the bearing capacity of the ground. In Sweden, this issue is most pronounced in the northern regions. Accurate frost heave prediction using the SSR model requires an SP value that is representative of the subgrade material type, the field freezing conditions, and the relevant geological context. SP values can be determined through advanced laboratory freezing tests; however, such tests are not always economically feasible. As a result, several studies have explored simpler methods to estimate SP values using index tests. These studies, however, are typically based on saturated soil laboratory tests that do not consider the distance to the groundwater level, and they often use temperature gradients that are too high to realistically represent field conditions.
The objective of this research is to improve the estimation of SP values using index tests by incorporating realistic field freezing conditions under the Swedish climate, as well as accounting for the distance to the groundwater level.
Duties
A doctoral position involves both theoretical and practical work, such as fieldwork. As a PhD student you will be trained in scientific research and communication through the publication of scientific articles in journals and presentations at national and international conferences. You are expected to complete the mandatory doctoral courses and may also take optional doctoral courses. Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research. As a researcher, you often act as a neutral party in various contexts, which offers a great opportunity to learn how to lead challenging development projects.
As a doctoral student, you may also have the opportunity to explore the role of a teacher. This may include supervising students and assisting in educational laboratory activities as well as teaching lectures related to the research subject, both now and in the future.
This is a full-time doctoral position directly linked to the described project. Luleå University of Technology offers strong support through a qualified supervisory team and a structured doctoral education program leading to a PhD in Geotechnical Engineering. Active participation in the international research community is highly encouraged.
Qualifications
The basic eligibility requirements for doctoral studies are as follows: applicants must have 1) a second-cycle (Master's) degree, 2) completed at least 240 higher education credits, of which at least 60 must be at the second-cycle level, or 3) equivalent qualifications acquired either in Sweden or abroad. Knowledge of the Swedish language is an advantage.
We are looking for a motivated individual capable of conducting research both independently and collaboratively within our research group. Strong teamwork skills and a background in geotechnical engineering, foundation engineering, or a related field are essential. Applicants with practical experience and/or prior scientific publications will be given particular consideration.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. The position is based in Luleå, with a start date to be agreed upon.
For further information about the position, please contact: Professor and Head of Subject, Jan Laue, (+46)920-49 1288, jan.laue@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46)920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: July 17, 2025
