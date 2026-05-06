PhD Student in Mining and Rock Engineering
Luleå tekniska universitet - Platsbanken / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2026-05-06
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Luleå University of Technology experiences rapid growth with world-leading expertise within several research areas. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, the public sector and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has an annual turnover of just over SEK 2.3 billion. We have more than 1,800 employees and nearly 21,600 students.
The Department of Civil, Environmental and Natural Resources Engineering conducts research and education in mining, construction, and environmental engineering. The department has a strong experimental and applied profile, supported by well-equipped laboratories and close collaboration with industry. Approximately 70 % of the research is externally funded, and the department has extensive international collaboration. The Division of Mining and Geotechnical Engineering conducts research and education in rock mechanics, mining engineering, and geotechnical engineering, with a strong focus on the safe, efficient, and sustainable design of underground and surface excavations. The division works closely with industry to address practical engineering challenges and develop solutions for future mining and infrastructure projects.
Subject description
Mining and Rock Engineering comprises mining technology, rock engineering and rock mechanics, including rock mass properties, design of rock excavations and tunneling as well as planning and production processes related to both mining and civil engineering.
Project description
As underground mining operations at LKAB continue to greater depths, the rock mass is subjected to increasingly high in-situ stresses and dynamic disturbances, leading to elevated risks of seismic events and rockburst damage. There is therefore a growing need for improved understanding of ground support performance under both static and dynamic loading conditions.
This project aims to develop a mechanism-based and site-adapted framework for ground support design, focusing on energy absorption, deformation capacity, and system-level behaviour. The research will integrate laboratory testing, numerical modelling, and field observations from deep underground mines.
The expected outcomes include improved understanding of support performance, development of evaluation methodologies, and optimized support system design tailored to LKAB's mining conditions.
Duties
As a PhD student, you will conduct both field data analysis and numerical research within the project. Your work will include:
Development and application of numerical models for ground support systems (e.g. bolts, mesh, shotcrete, and rock mass interaction)
Analysis and interpretation of laboratory testing results, including static and dynamic performance of support elements
Participation in the design and evaluation of ground support systems for deep underground mining
Collaboration with industry partners and integration of field data into research
Dissemination of research results through scientific publications and conferences
Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. You may also have the opportunity to contribute to teaching activities.
Qualifications
Required qualifications:
Master's degree in mining engineering, rock mechanics, geotechnical engineering, or in a related field
Background in mechanics and/or numerical modelling (experience at different levels is welcome)
Good written and verbal communication skills in English
Meritorious qualifications:
Experience with numerical modelling tools (e.g. LS-DYNA, FEM, DEM)
Knowledge of underground mining and rock support systems
Experience with laboratory or field testing
Personal qualities:
Ability to collaborate within a research team and develop independence over time
Analytical and problem-solving skills
Motivation to contribute to research with industrial relevance and real-world impact
For further information about a specific subject seehttp://www.ltu.se/research/Utbildning-pa-forskarniva/Studieplaner/Allmanna-studieplaner-Teknisk-fakultetsnamnd?l=en
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå. Starting: according to agreement
For further information about the position, please contact Senior Lecturer Yang Zou, (+46) 920-49 3470, mailto:yang.zou@ltu.se
or Professor Daniel Johansson, (+46) 920-49 2361, daniel.johansson@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, (+46 ) 920-49 2037, mailto:diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46) 920-49 1721, mailto:marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: May 31, 2026
Reference number: 3108-2026 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841), https://www.ltu.se/
971 87 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet - Platsbanken Jobbnummer
9893729