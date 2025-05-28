PhD Student in Machine Learning
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-05-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Olofström
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
At RISE, you'll have the opportunity to grow as a researcher in an environment where innovation, societal impact, and sustainability are at the core. We are now looking for a PhD student in machine learning who wants to grow with us - and make a real difference.
About us RISE Research Institutes of Sweden is Sweden's research institute and innovation partner. With over 3,000 employees, we collaborate closely with industry, academia, and the public sector to strengthen Swedish competitiveness and contribute to a more sustainable society.
We are now looking for a PhD Student in Machine Learning for Earth Observation and Multisource Data Analysis, to join our Intelligent Systems unit, part of the Computer Science department. You will be part of our Deep Learning Group, where you'll work alongside experienced colleagues in AI and machine learning - with a particular focus on climate adaptation. The group is also active in the Nordic network Climate AI Nordics, providing you with a strong professional network and opportunities for collaboration and supervision with leading researchers across the Nordics and beyond.
As a PhD student at RISE, you will have the opportunity to develop into a skilled researcher capable of methodically addressing new challenges. After completing your PhD, you will be able to contribute to RISE's research in even broader ways - including leading large-scale funding applications and more.
About the position As a PhD student at RISE, your main responsibility is to independently conduct research within the scope of your doctoral project. As part of your studies, you will:
- Communicate and coordinate with external stakeholders and project partners.
- Take courses relevant to the project's research focus.
- Develop algorithms and write code (typically in Python, using frameworks such as PyTorch) for training and evaluating machine learning models.
- Write scientific articles for publication in journals and conferences.
- Present your research at academic conferences, workshops, and other relevant events.
- Participate in meetings with a wide range of stakeholders, including leading researchers and representatives from organizations such as the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency and the Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU).
- Write and present licentiate and doctoral theses.
- Contribute to internal meetings within your research group, unit, and department.
Location: Lund Supervisors: Aleksis Pirinen (RISE) and Yifang Ban (KTH). Travel: Some travel is required, primarily within Sweden and the Nordic region.
Who Are You? We are looking for someone with a strong interest in research related to climate, environment, and sustainable development. You are also confident in presenting your work and research in both individual and collaborative settings.
Required qualifications:
A Master's degree in a relevant field, such as engineering physics, applied mathematics, computer science, or remote sensing.
Coursework in AI, machine learning, and image analysis.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Meritorious qualifications:
Ability to communicate in Swedish.
Research experience and scientific publications in relevant fields.
Experience with AI-focused projects, preferably with code available on platforms like GitHub.
Coursework or experience in GIS, remote sensing, or similar areas.
Are We Right for Each Other? At RISE, you'll be part of our mission and work towards a more sustainable and competitive society. You'll have the opportunity to work and develop in a dynamic and inspiring environment, alongside talented colleagues, where your work truly makes a difference. Welcome to RISE - Sweden's research institute and innovation partner! We look forward to your application! If this sounds interesting and you want to know more, please contact Stefan Wendin, Unit manager, Intelligenta system, +46 10 228 42 55. I RISE's recruitment processes, we do not request a personal letter. Instead, we ask you to answer a number of selection questions that help us better understand your skills and experience in relation to the advertised position. The last day of application is June 18, 2025. Screening and interviews may be conducted continuously during the application period.
Our trade union representatives are: Linda Ikatti, Unionen, 010-516 51 61, och Ingemar Petermann, SACO, +46 10 228 41 22. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556464-6874), https://www.ri.se/ Jobbnummer
9365748