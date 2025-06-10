PhD student in large-scale robotic 3D printing with circular biomaterials
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-06-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Are you interested in doctoral research and acquiring exciting career opportunities, in academia and beyond? We now offer a PhD student position in architectural design and robotic 3D printing with novel sustainable materials. This PhD project is a great opportunity to pursue pioneering research on the scale-up of circular, biobased material solutions for architectural applications in sustainable buildings, within a cross-disciplinary environment spanning architectural design, digital technologies and biomaterials science.
PhD project summary
The PhD student will join our cross-disciplinary research project "MycoCellular: Yeast-based 3D printed wall panels for green buildings", funded by the Swedish Research Council Formas. The project aims to deliver a novel, sustainable, scalable material from microbial biomass and recycled ingredients and show its first architectural application as robotically 3D printed, custom, modular, biobased interior wall panels that can replace less sustainable wall cladding materials. We will develop a full methodology for computational design, robotic 3D printing, assembly and disassembly of the panels, and demonstrate their application in typical insulated wall frame systems. We will also conduct LCA and environmental impact assessments of our material and conduct user studies to acquire practical feedback on panel designs.
Mandatory educational background:
Master's degree in architectural design, architectural engineering, sustainable building, building technology, or a related field. Full education should comprise at least four years of study (240 ECTS credits), whereof at least 60 ECTS credits at a Master's level (or equivalent). By the start of the enrollment in the PhD program, i.e., September 2025, the candidate must also hold a Master's degree, having completed a degree project (thesis) at a Master's level, representing at least one term of study (30 ECTS credits).
Project-specific qualifications:
Due to the technical needs of the project, preference can be given to candidates who possess experience and/or competencies in one or more of the following areas:
• Advanced computational design with Grasshopper.
• Programming (e.g. Python, C#).
• Robotic fabrication, digital manufacturing and 3D printing with sustainable materials.
• Experience in robot tool development.
• Work experience in a biomaterials/chemistry/biology lab and development of biomaterials for architecture and design.
The above skills and experience need to be showcased in a submitted portfolio through relevant projects and examples.
What you will do
As a PhD student, you will plan, drive and carry out the research activities of our project to achieve its aims and produce the expected deliverables. You will also take part in research communication through co-authored articles in top-ranked academic journals and conferences, industry papers and exhibitions of architectural demonstrators and prototypes.
The biomaterial development part of your project will involve the creation of scalable, 3D printable biobased material formulations. You will conduct systematic material development at the crossing of architectural design, biology and materials science. This part will include qualitative and quantitative data collection for our biomaterial material characterization and environmental impact assessment using methods such as LCA, and analyses of the material's performance in the biochemistry and material testing labs.
The digital design and robotic fabrication part of your project will involve systematic design experiments and architectural prototyping rounds using the developed material formulations, ending with the construction of a full-scale demonstrator of a biobased wall paneling system. Your detailed tasks will involve parametric and computational design in Grasshopper, physical computing and digital sensing, robot toolpath design and optimization, as well as custom programming in Python or other languages. Your work will also include custom robot hardware development, such as material sensing and monitoring systems, and a new end-effector for full-scale biomaterial extrusion.
Contract terms and what we offer
• Fully funded PhD position.
• PhD position limited to four years, extendable to five years with up to 20% teaching and subject-related department work.
• Employee status with full benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our employee benefits.
• The Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering at Chalmers offers access to cutting-edge research labs in robotic fabrication and digital manufacturing, woodworking, material testing and characterization, and advanced software and digital facilities.
• Being part of Chalmers, a top Swedish university with strong industry ties and a vibrant research community.
• Working in Gothenburg, a coastal city with an excellently connected Chalmers Campus environment-labs, departments, and facilities all within walking distance.
• Joining a university committed to equality and inclusion. Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
• Swedish courses to help international employees settle.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Read more and apply here
Application deadline: July 27, 2025
For questions about the position, please contact:
Associate Professor Malgorzata Zboinska, Dept. of Architecture and Civil Engineering, malgorzata.zboinska@chalmers.se
Please note that in July and August responses may be delayed due to the vacation period in Sweden.
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
Enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9381256