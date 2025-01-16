PhD Student in Cybersecurity
2025-01-16
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 2 billion per year. We currently have 1,500 employees and 17,900 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Our Cybersecurity group is now looking for a PhD student in Cybersecurity with specialization 6G and satellite communication to contribute to our growth.
Subject description
Cyber Security focuses on technical security aspects as well as protection of systems that are connected to the Internet and include protection of software, data, and hardware.
Project description
Luleå University of Technology will start a multidisciplinary competence center in 2025 together with KTH and RISE in 6G and satellite communications, "Sustainable Mobile Autonomous and Resilient 6G SatCom". Ericsson, Saab, Ovzon, Beyond Gravity, Forsway, Satcube, Swedish Space Corporation (SSC), NorthernWaves, Primekey, Airforestry, Post and Telecom Agency (PTS), European Incoherent SCATter Scientific Association (EISCAT), the Swedish Transport Administration, Forest Industries, Region Norrbotten, Region Västerbotten, Region Stockholm, Eutelsat-OneWeb, Airbus, Viasat and Thales Alenia Space also contribute to the project. The goal is to integrate traditional land-based mobile communications and space-based satellite communications in 6G, which is expected to be in use in the 2030s. The vision is that mobile communication services will be seamlessly available to anyone with a 6G device, anywhere and at any time. The focus will be on sustainability and energy efficiency, reliability and resilience, as well as system interoperability and always-on artificial intelligence. To achieve the vision, research will focus on improving the hardware for both 6G devices and space-based satellites, developing signal processing methods that handle large signal losses and are robust against space-based interference, developing network technology that integrates land and space systems, and developing new intelligent applications that combine communication, localization, and remote sensing.
We are looking for a motivated and innovative PhD student to join our research team to develop groundbreaking solutions that integrate 6G and satellite communications in a secure way. More specifically, the work involves developing independent authentication services for large-scale systems that enable the transition from today's symmetric to asymmetric crypto solutions of the future. The idea is to create a quantum-safe, efficient and automated PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) for the future 6G-NTN where trade-offs around flexibility, scalability, autonomy and optimization are made with respect to the fact that the systems will execute in space. In addition, work is planned in path-aware networking so that traffic avoids nodes or links that are not secure and the development of new secure communication protocols for 6G-NTN where handover between land-based systems and satellite systems takes place securely.
Duties
A doctoral student position involves both theoretical and practical work. As a doctoral student, you are trained in scientific work in the form of publishing scientific articles in journals and at national and international conferences. You also study compulsory and voluntary doctoral courses. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try out the teaching role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a fantastic opportunity to learn how to run challenging development projects.
Qualifications
We are looking for analytic and motivated colleagues that can perform advanced research, both independently and in cooperation with the rest of the team. The necessary background for applicants is a master degree in Computer Science or equivalent. The applicant must be proficient in software development and computer science and be fluent in oral and written English. Specific depth in mathematics, computer security or encryption is valuable but not a requirement. It is an advantage if you have previous experience from research and publication.
For further information about a specific subject see
• General syllabus for the Board of the faculty of science and technology
Most employees at Cybersecurity are currently men, therefore we welcome female applicants extra.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå or Skellefteå. Starting date: 1 March 2025 or any date we agree on. Security clearance may occur.
For further information about the position, please contact:
Professor and Division Manager Kåre Synnes, (+46) 920-49 1507, kare.synnes@ltu.se
Professor and Head of Subject Karl Andersson, (+46) 910-58 5364, karl.andersson@ltu.se
Postdoc Ahmed Afif Monrat, (+46) 910-58 5372, ahmed.monrat@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: 7 February 2025
