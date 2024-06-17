PhD Student in Cybersecurity, Blockchain and Secure Access Control
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Cybersecurity at the department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology is now looking for two PhD students to contribute to our growing activities.
Luleå University of Technology is in an expansive phase and is implementing an initiative to strengthen research and education in cyber security by establishing a new research group in the area. The investment is directly related to the university's successful ICT environment with several strong research groups that offer good opportunities for synergy. We therefore see a trend towards research and development of methods to protect various types of systems that are connected to the internet as important. These systems range from small sensors to large-scale control systems for society's energy supply, and the research covers everything from deep research at method level, e.g. algorithm development, to applied research in collaboration with other groups.
Subject description
Cyber security focuses on technical security aspects as well as protection of systems that are connected to the Internet and include protection of software, data, and hardware.
Project description
In the autumn of 2024, Luleå University of Technology will start several projects in the area of cyber security in collaboration with other universities, small and medium-sized companies, large companies, municipalities, regions and authorities such as the Swedish Pensions Agency, the Swedish Armed Forces, etc. You will work within a newly started team that operates in an extremely current and fast-moving area. Specifically, this recruitment refers to work with a focus on blockchain and secure access control.
We are looking for two motivated and innovative PhD students to join our research team to develop cutting-edge solutions that integrate the Internet of Things (IoT), digital twins, and blockchain technologies to improve safety, security, and reliability in high-risk industries such as energy, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. You will be involved in a multi-disciplinary project as a focus on conducting experimental research, developing prototypes, publishing research articles and collaborating with international partners. In addition, today's systems and networks face many challenges, including centralized points of failure, data breaches, insider threats and lack of transparency. Traditional access control systems often rely on centralized servers or databases, making them vulnerable to the failure of a central node and potential hacking attempts. The work aims to meet these challenges by utilizing blockchain technology. We are looking for a highly motivated and innovative PhD student to join our research group and contribute to developing a decentralized, transparent and tamper-proof framework for access control.
Duties
A doctoral student position involves theoretical and practical work. As a doctoral student, you are trained in scientific work in the form of publishing scientific articles in journals and at national and international conferences. You also study compulsory and voluntary doctoral courses. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try out the teaching role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a fantastic opportunity to learn how to run challenging development projects.
Qualifications
We are looking for analytic and motivated colleagues that can perform advanced research, both independently and in cooperation with the rest of the team. The necessary background for applicants is a master degree in Computer Science or equivalent. The applicant must be proficient in software development and computer science and be fluent in oral and written English. Specific depth in mathematics, computer security or encryption is valuable but not a requirement. It is an advantage if you have previous experience from research and publication.
Most employees at Cybersecurity are currently men, therefor we welcome female applicants.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå or Skellefteå. Starting date: 1 September 2024 or any date we agree on. Security clearance may occur.
For further information about the position, please contact:
Professor and Division Manager Kåre Synnes, (+46)920-49 1507, kare.synnes@ltu.se
Professor and Head of Subject Karl Andersson, (+46)910-58 5364, karl.andersson@ltu.se
Postdoc Ahmed Afif Monrat, (+46)910-58 5372, ahmed.monrat@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: 5 August 2024
