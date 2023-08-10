PhD student in Automatic Control
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Automatic Control group at the Department of Computer Science, Electrical, and Space engineering at Luleå University of Technology is since long time established in the area of control and optimization of complex dynamic systems in, for example, the mining and process industry, energy production, energy distribution, data centres and food production. In these industries, there is a strong focus on sustainability and circularity and a need for research efforts in terms of control and optimization to achieve those. Recently, the group has been granted an EU funded research grant, addressing this problem. The research group is therefore looking for a committed person for a position as PhD student to be part of the research team in the project.
Subject description
Automatic Control comprises the analysis and synthesis of models and model-based algorithms for control, estimation, and monitoring of complex dynamic systems.
Project description
The main research area will concern automatic control applied to sustainable mineral processing in an EU funded project with several European partners.
Duties
A doctoral student's main responsibility is to pursue doctoral studies with the aim to successfully defend a doctoral dissertation. The position may include departmental duties, typically teaching, student supervision, and writing research applications, with up to 20% of full-time employment.
The position offers extensive opportunities for cooperation with the industry, participating in academic conferences and academic publishing and other related training and personal development activities. Travelling will be required for the purpose of cooperating with industry partners and presenting research results at conferences and meetings.
Qualifications
We seek candidates with a MSc or Civil Engineering degree, or degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Physics, Space Engineering or similar areas, preferably with a strong interest or experience in mathematics, optimization, control, , and experimental work. The candidate should be a good team player and have an ability to take initiative. The candidate will represent the group in different contexts, both in Sweden and abroad and thus excellence in speaking English is required. Experience with mineral processing is meritorious and knowledge in Swedish since some of our teaching activities are conducted in Swedish.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå Starting: 1 September 2023
For more information, contact:
Head of Division Andreas Johansson (+46) 920- 49 2334 andreas.johansson@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson, (+46) 920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46) 920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish. Mark your application with the reference number below.
Reference number: 2888-2023
