PhD position in 2 dimensional materials-based implantable sensors
2024-12-27
This PhD student position offers you the opportunity to become an expert in materials synthesis and characterization, enables you to develop promising implantable sensors that relieve patients' pain and save lives. You will be part of the interdisciplinary team with the opportunity to work with researchers with different expertise and experience from materials science to signal processing and medical science.
Industrial and Materials Science
The main competencies at the department of Industrial and Materials Science (IMS) are found in the areas of: Human-Technology Interaction | Form and Function | Modeling and Simulation | Product Development | Material | Production and in the interaction between these areas. The research develops the industrial process, from need to finished product while creating added value. To combine skills throughout the whole chain distinguishes the department both nationally and internationally. Here we gather internationally prominent researchers, in dynamic and outstanding research environments, as well as in national and international research networks.
The division of Materials and Manufacture is a part of the Department of Industrial and Materials Science. The division covers the entire value chain from materials design, processing and characterisation to machining of primarily metals. We employ a range of technologies - powder metallurgy, electroplating, additive manufacturing and material removal - and a range of advanced characterisation techniques. Our work is interdisciplinary by nature and is addressing topics that have a direct impact on sustainability. The division is collaborating closely with other universities and research institutes and is implementing industry-academia partnerships through collaborative projects and strategic initiatives such as the National Competence Centre for Additive Manufacturing - Metal (CAM2) and the Chalmers Centre for Metal Cutting Research (MCR).
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a PhD student is to pursue your own doctoral studies related to the project. The major goal of the project is to synthesize highly sensing materials, understand the sensing mechanism and develop high performance implantable sensors. To achieve the goal, you need to design and perform experiments in different labs. You also need to develop hands-on skills to fabricate high-performance wireless sensors. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. In addition, 10 percent of your time will be dedicated to departmental duties, especially teaching on the undergraduate level.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field such as materials science and chemistry. Previous experience in sensor development, organic synthesis, or materials characterization is a merit. To be successful, you also need to be highly motivated, have a problem-solving attitude and enjoy working closely together with others in a large project rather than on your own in a single project. In addition, you need to have good communicative skills in English.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of 4,5 years.
Application deadline: 2025-01-31
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Uta Klement,uta.klement@chalmers.se
Associate Prof. Jinhua Sun,Jinhua@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society.
