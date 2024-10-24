PhD in quantum computing and thermodynamics with superconducting circuits
2024-10-24
We are looking for one or two highly motivated PhD students to contribute to our ongoing research efforts in experimental quantum information science and quantum thermodynamics using superconducting circuits.
Project description
In the last 15 years, superconducting circuits based on Josephson junctions have emerged as a leading platform to build a quantum computer. Josephson junctions provide a strong and lossless non-linearity that can be used to engineer quantum circuits with tailored energy spectra. In one project, the successful candidate will encode quantum information in nonclassical states of harmonic oscillators, while still relying on the Josephson non-linearity for state manipulation, entanglement, and readout. Using this approach, the candidate will realize a system of multiple harmonic oscillators and run proof-of-principle quantum algorithms on it. Examples include, but are not limited to, quantum error correction and variations of boson sampling. In the other project, the successful candidate will use superconducting circuits to build a range of one-of-a-kind quantum thermal machines.
This project addresses the question if and how genuinely quantum effects can provide advantages in thermodynamic processes.
The division
At the Quantum Technology division of the Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC-2) department, we pursue state-of-the art research in quantum information science, microwave quantum optics, and mechanical quantum devices. We are also part of the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT), a 12-year initiative to advance Swedish academia and industry to the forefront of quantum technology, and to build a Swedish quantum computer.
In our research group, the 202Q-lab, we use superconducting circuits to explore fundamental and applied questions in the areas of quantum information processing, microwave quantum optics and communication, and quantum thermodynamics. Our research is funded by WACQT, the Swedish Research Council, the European Research Council (ERC), and the European Innovation Council (EIC).
Major responsibilities
You will perform experimental research, both individually and as part of our team, in the field of circuit quantum electrodynamics. You will fabricate state-of-the-art quantum devices and perform microwave measurements with nearly quantum-limited noise performance, taking advantage of the extensive infrastructure and expertise available in our team and division. Your research will benefit from regular interactions with our theory collaborators based in neighboring divisions as well as in other institutions in Sweden and abroad. You will publish your research in established journals and present it at international workshops and conferences.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates who hold, or expect to complete by June 30, 2025, a MSc degree in Physics, Engineering Physics, or Applied Physics. You should have a strong interest in at least two of the following areas:
• Quantum processors
• Quantum information science
• Quantum optics
• Microwave engineering
• Nanofabrication.
You aspire to a career in research & development or education, either in academia or industry. You are motivated by scientific curiosity and the desire to make an impact. Proficiency in reading, writing, and discussing scientific content in English is essential.
We welcome outstanding candidates with proven expertise in any field of physics. Experience in experimental condensed-matter physics, atomic, molecular, and optical (AMO) physics, or quantum optics is an advantage. A background in quantum optics theory or Josephson circuit modeling is also appreciated.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240581 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-12-06
For questions, please contact:
Simone Gasparinetti simoneg@chalmers.se
Sara Fagrell (HR)sara.fagrell@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
