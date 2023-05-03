PhD in experimental superconducting quantum computing
2023-05-03
Project description
We invite applications for several PhD positions in experimental quantum computing with superconducting circuits. You will work in the stimulating research environment of the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT, http://wacqt.se),
a 12-year initiative started in 2018 with the purpose of advancing Swedish academia and industry to the forefront of quantum technology. The core project of the centre is to build a quantum computer based on superconducting circuits. You will be part of the Quantum Technology Laboratory (QTL) within the Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2) department, working in a large team of PhDs, postdocs and researchers. MC2 hosts a state-of-the-art nanofabrication facility and as a member of QTL you will have access to measurement laboratories for superconducting quantum devices.
Information about the division and the departmenthttps://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/mc2/
Major responsibilities
We are seeking PhD students to work on building the next generation of large scale quantum processors based on superconducting circuits. To achieve this ambitiuous goal we have a variety of projects related to:
• Simulation, design, and characterization of quantum processors
• Development and optimization of nano-fabrication recipes for large-scale devices
• Improvement of qubit coherence by exploring different designs, materials and investigating the experimental set-up
• Development of optimal control techniques to achieve fast and high-fidelity two qubits gates
• Design and implementation of automatic calibration techniques for a fast tune-up
• Implementation and benchmarking of quantum algorithms
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Qualifications
• You have a Master's degree in Physics, Applied Physics, Nanotechnology, or equivalent, obtained no more than two years prior to the application deadline
• The ideal candidate has expertise in some of the following: design and fabrication of superconducting circuits, experimental quantum computing, microwave quantum optics, or related fields in experimental physics.
• Your verbal and written communication skills in English are good
• You are motivated for a career in quantum technology, be it in academia or at an institute or company
• You have a collaborative attitude and an interest in working both independently and collaboratively in a team environment, sharing best practices and assuming responsibility. You are self-motivated, pay attention to detail, and possess a problem-solving analytical ability. You are willing to help supervise bachelor and master students
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example, the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230146 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. The maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example, previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-04-30
For questions, please contact:
Dr Giovanna Tancredi, tancredi@chalmers.se
WACQT , QTL
