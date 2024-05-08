Performance Marketing Specialist
2024-05-08
About Online Brands
Online Brands acquires, owns, and develops e-commerce companies in the Nordics. The company's strategy focuses on acquiring fast-growing and profitable e-commerce businesses with strong brands. Within the group are Trendcarpet, Hatshop, Victorins, Kitchenlab, Bread & Boxers, and Isbjörn.
About the role
In the role of Performance Marketing Specialist, you will play a crucial role in driving growth for the portfolio of Online Brands AB. You will be responsible for performance marketing activities targeting direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, with a focus on increasing awareness and conversion across the portfolio's marketing channels (primarily paid advertising within the Meta Suite) and other platforms.
Key Responsibilities:
Audience targeting, segmentation, and retargeting strategies within paid social platforms, primarily Meta Suite
Optimizing and allocating marketing expenses across channels, countries, and product categories
Interpret data from analytic tools and other sources to optimize paid social campaign performance
A/B testing and continuous iteration to improve ad creatives
Managing and scaling paid social media campaigns across multiple accounts and brands
Stay updated on industry trends, algorithm changes, and new features capitalize on emerging opportunities
Project management to effectively plan, execute, and optimize campaigns within budget and timeline
About you
To succeed in this role, you have a good understanding and knowledge of the digital advertising world, focused on paid marketing. You have solid strategic and hands-on experience working with Meta Suite, and if you have experience with other platforms such as TikTok, LinkedIn, and Snapchat, it is highly advantageous.
You have in previous roles effortlessly navigated daily advertising tasks while elevating campaign effectiveness. You should also be good at planning for the long term and growing accounts over time. It's important that you enjoy digging into data and always looking for ways to improve. You should be skilled at managing projects, efficient, and focused on getting people to take action.
Online Brands thrives on teamwork and collaboration, therefore it's important that you have the ability to synergize with diverse teams and colleagues. If you've worked in both agency and in-house roles, particularly within e-commerce, its an advantage. We highly value an innovative spirit who consistently strive to learn, experiment with new strategies, and constantly aim for improvement.
Experience working with social paid advertising and having profound experience from working with Meta
Exceptional analytical skills and a data-driven approach
Proficient understanding of Facebook Pixel, Facebook Conversion API, and Google Analytics
Collaborative team player who actively contributes ideas and feedback.
You should both have hands-on operational level experience as well as strategic planning
Fluent Swedish and English communication skills, verbal and written
Life at Online Brands
Each team member can shape their own path and influence the company's direction. We value innovative thinking and open discussions. Our company culture emphasizes collaboration and support, reflecting our central role in guiding numerous e-commerce businesses. By joining us, you become part of a cohesive team, playing a significant role in the collective success of the brands we oversee.
Location and Start
The position is located at the office in Gothenburg with flexibility. We hope to get you started as soon as possible but are flexible according to agreement.
Contact and Application
Should you have any inquiries about the position, please feel free to reach out to Zophia Karlsson at zophia@ecommercerecruit.se
.
