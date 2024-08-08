Performance Marketing Manager
2024-08-08
We're dedicated to advancing the renewable energy sector by installing heat pumps in European households. Currently operational in Sweden and France, we are on a trajectory of rapid growth. To aid in our mission, we are seeking a Marketing Manager who is as passionate about environmental impact as they are skilled in digital marketing and customer acquisition.
About DREM
We help homeowners save energy, increase the value of their homes, and reduce their climate impact. We do this by providing green energy solutions, such as air-to-water and geothermal heat pumps.
We want to be part of the green transition.
Did you know that 12% of Europe's carbon dioxide emissions come from heating our homes? That's as much as all car emissions combined. Therefore, we want to help homeowners reduce their energy consumption, both for their wallet and for the climate.
We achieve this by delivering a solution that is Secure, Affordable, and Simple for the homeowner.
We believe in the simple principle that a satisfied customer brings three new customers. Therefore, we work tirelessly to ensure that all our customers are happy with the solutions we provide. Our goal is 100% satisfied customers so that we can have the opportunity to provide more energy solutions to our customers and their acquaintances.
DREM stands for Distributed Renewable Energy Movement - and our journey has just begun. Today, we reach half of Sweden, but our goal is Europe. Apply to join us and be part of a growth journey where you can develop alongside friendly people, have fun, and contribute to a better climate!
Role Overview
As the Performance Marketing Manager at DREM, you will spearhead our customer lead acquisition strategies and directly report to the Chief Commercial Officer. Your role will be pivotal in shaping our marketing efforts, requiring a self-starter attitude with the ability to prioritize daily and weekly tasks aligned with our overarching company goals.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and execute marketing strategies across primary channels including Google, Meta, and email marketing.
Manage the creation, execution, and optimization of campaigns, primarily focusing on maximizing return on ad spend.
Identify growth opportunities and address potential performance blockers through continuous market analysis.
Oversee channel-specific conversion tracking and reporting.
Lead strategic decision-making processes and ensure successful execution in a dynamic environment.
Collaborate cross-departmentally to foster a unified approach to achieving company objectives.
Core Skills
Extensive experience in Performance Marketing, particularly within an in-house setting.
Proven track record in email marketing and automation.
Strong analytical prowess and a data-driven mindset.
Proficiency in creating ad creatives using tools like Photoshop or Canva.
Comfortable with SEO and CRO experiments, willing to explore new digital marketing platforms and technologies.
Language Requirements: Fluent in English and Swedish. French is a plus
Personal Attributes
Creative and analytical thinker who thrives on new challenges.
Eager learner, not just ready but excited to acquire new skills and knowledge.
Excellent communicator, capable of indicating when support is needed.
At DREM, you won't find a daily to-do list waiting for you. Instead, you'll have the autonomy to define your workday and contribute ideas for strategic planning and creative content. We offer a supportive environment where you can utilize your skills to the fullest and explore new avenues in digital marketing.
If you're driven by purpose and ready to take on a challenge that aligns with making a significant environmental impact, we would love to hear from you. Apply today and join us in moving DREM and the world one step closer to sustainable living.
