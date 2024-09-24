People Partner
2024-09-24
Job description
Are you ready for the next step in your HR career? Do you want to work in an innovative and evolving environment with people who want to make a difference? Then you might be the one we are looking for to fill the role of People Partner at Oriola Sweden AB!
As a People Partner, your daily work will consist of varied and stimulating tasks in a dynamic environment. You will support our managers in both strategic and operational HR matters and continue to drive value-creating activities within our HR processes, ensuring that these activities yield positive results, meet quality requirements, and ultimately contribute to the company's growth. Your responsibilities will include tactical and operational support to the company's managers/leaders, collaboration with union partners, work on the safety committee, strengthening employee relations, as well as managing performance development and recruitment processes. The role also includes policy review, regulatory compliance, and some reporting.
We are looking for someone who is flexible, solution-oriented, has a "can-do" attitude, and dares to challenge! You thrive in personal interactions and have the ability to build relationships at all levels within the organization. You are proactive with an entrepreneurial spirit while considering the company's decision-making processes and ways of working.
The role is based at our site in Mölnlycke, with approximately 120 employees on-site. You will be part of a team of 10 people in Sweden and Finland, reporting to the Chief People Officer in Finland.
Application deadline: 2024-10-08, with selection and interviews conducted on an ongoing basis. Therefore, apply as soon as possible!
For information: Recruitment is conducted in cooperation with Randstad. For more information about the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruitment consultant, Simona Möller, via email: simona.moller@randstad.se
.
Responsibilities
Tactical HR Planning and Alignment: Ensure that the company's HR strategies align with overall business goals. Develop and implement initiatives that support organizational growth.
Employee Relations and Performance Management: Coach leaders in employee dialogue and employee coaching. Oversee performance management processes, including feedback and evaluations.
Talent Acquisition and Development: Lead recruitment efforts and facilitate onboarding. Identify training needs and coordinate learning and development programs.
Policy Development, Compliance, and Reporting: Develop and communicate HR policies in line with legal requirements. Analyze HR data to identify trends and report findings.
Change Management and Organizational Initiatives: Support organizational changes and ensure smooth transitions. Implement diversity and inclusion initiatives to foster a diverse work environment.
Qualifications
Academic degree with a focus on human resources, business administration, or a related field
Experience in broad HR work
Proven experience collaborating with leaders to drive HR initiatives aligned with business objectives
Experience in union negotiations, application and interpretation of laws, regulations, and practices in labor law
Familiarity with working in digital interfaces and cloud-based environments
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with Warehouse and E-commerce collective agreements
About the company
Oriola Sweden AB
Oriola is a Finnish listed company with a solid expertise within the pharmaceutical sector. We have more than one hundred years of experience in medicine distribution in Sweden and over 70 years in Finland, and we unite all actors in the field from pharmaceutical companies to consumers in a unique way. With the help of our professional and committed employees, we promote the wellbeing of people and animals. We ensure that medicines as well as health and wellbeing products are delivered in a safe and customer-friendly manner to pharmacies, veterinarians, retailers, or our dose dispensing customers. Our expert services support pharmaceutical companies throughout the entire lifespan of a product. With us, you will have access to a wealth of expertise and inspiring opportunities in all our businesses.
Our purpose is 'Health for life'. With us, you will join an open and collaborative culture. We support and care for each other and our customers. To thrive with us, you will need to be open, proactive and responsible - and we will help you to develop your strengths and progress along your professional journey. At Oriola, we cherish openness, taking initiative and responsibility, and working together.
