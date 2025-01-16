Pega Senior Developer
2025-01-16
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Pega Developer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Pega system implementations, development best practices, and experience working in collaborative, agile environments. If you are passionate about leveraging your expertise to deliver innovative solutions, we want to hear from you.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain Pega applications, ensuring adherence to Pega best practices and standards.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including business analysts, architects, and other developers, to deliver high-quality solutions.
• Design and implement APIs/integrations and ensure seamless deployment.
• Utilize relational databases such as SQL to support application functionality.
• Contribute to system design by applying Pega's component architecture for reusability.
• Participate in and lead agile practices such as SAFe or Scrum.
• Provide expertise in troubleshooting and resolving system issues using tools such as Kibana and ActiveMQ.
• Utilize Jira and Confluence for project tracking and documentation.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
• Be certified as PCSSA or higher.
• Have at least 5 years of professional experience as an SSA.
• Possess hands-on professional experience in development within Pega system implementations.
• Have participated in a Pega development initiative involving multiple developers.
• Have professional experience with APIs/integrations and deployment.
• Have professional experience with relational databases such as SQL.
• Have professional experience applying Pega best practices, such as component architecture for reusability.
• Have hands-on professional experience with SAFe or Scrum.
• Hold a badge in Infinity 23 or higher.
• Be certified in SAFe or Scrum.
• Have knowledge of ActiveMQ.
• Have knowledge of Kibana.
• Have knowledge of Jira and Confluence.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31
E-post: brt-sweden@bluerose-tech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BR Technologies AB
(org.nr 559226-9079), https://www.bluerose-tech.com/ Jobbnummer
9107416