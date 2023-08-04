Pega Developer
Are you passionate about problem solving? Do you have extensive experience in providing business solutions? We are looking for talented PEGA developers to join the ranks in one of the largest PEGA practices in Swedbank!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Develop, test, analyse and maintain applications in Swedbank 's high tech systems.
• Work, alongside other agile engineers working on different layers of the services to make sure our software is up and running 24/7.
• Create high quality code and work in an agile environment.
• Collaborate with other team members and teams to make the future applications of Swedbank.
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor 's or Master 's degree in a related field.
• At least 3 years hands-on experience from PEGA development.
• Business functionality development, debugging, best practices, performance, integrations etc.
• PEGA CSA, CSSA certification.
• Understanding of the agile way of working and the right attitude.
• A believer in teamwork, cooperation, and communication.
• Receptive to feedback for improvement, continuous learning.
• Being fluent in English.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Agnimitra Bhattacharyya, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.08.2023.
Location: : Stockholm, Swedbank HQ, Landsvägen 40
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Agnimitra Bhattacharyya, +468 58592864
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin +46 8 5859 3748
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
