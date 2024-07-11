Pega Developer
2024-07-11
Are you passionate about problem solving? Do you have extensive experience in providing business solutions? We are looking for talented PEGA developers to join the ranks in one of the largest PEGA practices in Swedbank!In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:Develop, test, analyse and maintain applications in Swedbanks high tech systems.
Work, alongside other agile engineers working on different layers of the services to make sure our software is up and running 24/7.
Create high quality code and work in an agile environment.
Collaborate with other team members and teams to make the future applications of Swedbank.
What isneeded in this role:Bachelors or Masters degree in a related field
At least 7 years hands-on experience from PEGA development
Business functionality development, debugging, best practices, performance, integrations etc
PEGA CSSA certification
Understanding of the agile way of working and the right attitude
A believer in teamwork, cooperation, and communication
Receptive to feedback for improvement, continuous learning
Being fluent in English
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". Agnimitra Bhattacharyya, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.08.2024.Location:Stockholm, Malmskillnadsgatan 23
Contacts
Recruiting manager:Agnimitra Bhattacharyya, +46 8 58592864
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
