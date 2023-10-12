PBS - SAP Logistics Solution Architect
We are seeking a talented and experienced Solution Architect to join our dynamic team. As a Solution Architect specializing in SAP Logistics, you will play a pivotal role in shaping our logistics processes and technology landscape. If you are passionate about SAP Logistics, possess a deep understanding of supply chain management, and have a track record of designing and implementing effective SAP solutions, we want to hear from you!
What You'll Do
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and design SAP Logistics solutions that align with our company's goals.
- Provide expertise in SAP Logistics modules such as SAP WM, SAP SD, SAP MM, SAP PP, and SAP EWM.
- Create and maintain technical architecture documentation, ensuring it aligns with industry best practices and company standards.
- Lead the evaluation and selection of SAP Logistics solutions and technologies to meet business needs.
- Guide and mentor junior team members, sharing your knowledge and expertise in SAP Logistics.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scopes, objectives, and timelines.
- Assist in troubleshooting and resolving SAP Logistics-related issues as they arise.
Who We Are
We at Capgemini PBS (Packaged Based Solution) have successfully grown under 2022 and we are now looking for more colleagues to join our team and to help our customers on their transformation journey. We are a Nordic practice with offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland and work across different software solutions, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and IFS being the largest ones. We are a great and dynamic team with many interesting projects and deliveries in our existing portfolio. Our passion is to help customers modernize their ERP platforms to ensure that they are future-proof and will fit the operational requirements for years to come.
We are engaged in both local engagements and larger global transformations. We handle this through our strong local and global presence and our profound knowledge and experience.
Who You Are
- Bachelor's degree in a relevant field; advanced degree preferred.
- Minimum of five years of experience as a Solution Architect in SAP Logistics, and another 5 years of experience as a consultant.
- Strong expertise in SAP Logistics modules (WM, SD, MM, PP, EWM).
- Proficiency in SAP S/4HANA Logistics is highly desirable.
- Knowledge of integration with other SAP modules (e.g., SAP Finance) and third-party systems.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
- Relevant SAP certifications are a plus.
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 360,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2022 global revenues of EUR22 billion.
