Payroll & HR Administration Officer
2025-09-21
STEAM Education believes that each child can achieve their fullest potential through a continuum of educational provision. Faculty and staff, in partnerships with parents, strive to provide an inclusive and responsive program that guides students towards academic success and self-advocacy. This will ensure our students are fully prepared to pursue their individual college and career goals upon graduation.
STEAM Education corporate provides a comprehensive and challenging international education that fosters informed and engaged local, regional and global citizenship. We inspire students to be lifelong learners who contribute positively to a diverse and changing world.
STEAM Schools prepares students for living in the real world. When it comes to actually teaching students how to become innovative thinkers, they need to learn leadership skills, to be encouraged to think creatively, and to be taught independent thinking and learning. Innovative classrooms are beginning to place more emphasis on the soft skills needed to thrive in today's world.
We look for highly-trained, experienced educators who continually expand their subject knowledge and technology prowess, integrate new ways of teaching, and share their love of learning.
About STEAM Education Schools
As a growing education group, STEAM Education employs teachers and staff from around the world.
We are committed to ensuring accurate, timely, and transparent payroll processes while supporting staff with HR-related needs.
Location: Uppsala (main office)
Contract: Full-time
Mission of the Role
To manage payroll for staff across all campuses, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and excellent employee support.
Key Responsibilities
Payroll
Prepare and process monthly payroll for staff.
Calculate salaries, overtime, deductions, pensions, and benefits.
Ensure compliance with Swedish labor and tax regulations.
Submit reports to Skatteverket and insurance providers.
HR Administration
Maintain accurate employee records in HR systems.
Support new hires with payroll onboarding.
Manage leave, sick pay, and other employment-related financial matters.
Handle employee queries related to pay and benefits.
Compliance
Stay updated with Swedish payroll legislation.
Support HR with reporting for authorities and regulators.
Qualifications & Experience
Degree or diploma in HR, Payroll, Accounting, or related field.
2-4 years of experience in payroll administration.
Knowledge of Swedish payroll systems and employment law.
Familiarity with payroll software (e.g., Fortnox Lön, Hogia, Visma).
Experience in international environments is a plus.
Personal Traits
Service-minded and approachable.
Confidential and trustworthy with sensitive data.
Organized and deadline-oriented. Ersättning
