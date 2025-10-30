Payroll Manager
2025-10-30
At Kivra, we're building services that connect over six million people with more than 50,000 senders in both the private and public sectors. We provide a safe and accessible digital infrastructure that everyone in Sweden can trust and use.
Now, we're looking for a Payroll Manager to lead the next chapter of our people operations journey, ensuring that our payroll processes are accurate, efficient and scalable.
About the role
As Payroll Manager, you'll be responsible for ensuring that our payroll processes run smoothly, compliant and with precision every month. This is a hands-on role where you'll both have an end-to-end payroll responsibility, while at the same time working with continuously improving our payroll process and experience. We currently have our payroll outsourced externally, but are in the process of in-sourcing it in order to ensure a world class employee experience. You will work closely with HR and Finance and be the link that holds the full picture together, which includes keeping an eye on the details and the road ahead.
We've laid a solid foundation with simplified processes, getting rid of bottlenecks and smarter ways of working. But there's still tons of improvement to be made in terms of leveraging automation and AI, implementing proper system support etc. And here's where you come in. You'll continue the journey toward scalability and automation and take on the lead to rethink what payroll can be.
What you'll do
Ensure accurate, timely, and compliant payroll processing.
Take operational ownership of the payroll process.
Ensure seamless execution of salary, pension, bonus, benefits, and reporting.
Drive process improvements, harmonization, and automation where it truly matters.
Implement new regulations from EU directives to updated collective bargaining agreements.
Act as a trusted advisor to HR, Finance and other stakeholders on complex payroll topics.
Take on full ownership and work actively with developing Kivra's total rewards.
About you
Knowledge is important, but so is attitude!
You're a detail-oriented problem solver who enjoys making complex processes simple. You thrive in fast-changing environments and you're equally comfortable zooming out to see the bigger picture as you are diving deep into the details.
We believe you:
Have solid experience managing payroll.
Are confident working independently and hands-on.
Understand employment law, tax, and social security regulations in Sweden.
Have strong communication and collaboration skills, meaning that you build trust easily.
Are tech-savvy and curious about automation and smarter workflows.
Stay composed and solution-focused, even under time pressure.
What we offer
Kivra offers a role in a caring, committed team within a company that is growing and continuously innovating. You'll join a warm, friendly culture that thrives on collaboration and teamwork, and you'll have the opportunity to help shape an HR function that redefines what's possible with automation and AI.
Additional information
This role is full-time and based in Stockholm. We offer the flexibility that life sometimes requires, but we believe that collaboration and value creation happen best when we sit and work together from our office in central Stockholm.
How to apply Easy peasy! Send your CV and cover letter no later than November 14th. We'll review applications continuously and begin the recruitment process shortly after the deadline. If you have questions about the role or the process, contact Sarah Ohlsson, Talent Acquisition Partner at sarah.ohlsson@kivra.com
