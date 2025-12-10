Patient Care Coordinator

Northern Partners AB / Undersköterskejobb / Malmö
2025-12-10


Visa alla undersköterskejobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Vellinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Northern Partners AB i Malmö, Göteborg, Stockholm, Boden eller i hela Sverige

Key Responsibilities
Evaluate patient suitability for hair transplantation based on medical history, scalp condition, and treatment criteria
Explain hair transplantation procedures, expectations, risks, and limitations
Guide patients through preparation requirements and clinical instructions
Coordinate treatment schedules, consultations, and follow-up appointments
Document patient assessments and maintain accurate clinical records
Support clinical workflow by ensuring all patient information is prepared before each procedure
Assist the clinic in monitoring patient progress through structured follow-ups (1 week, month, 3 months, 6 months, 12 months)
Monitor patient results, recovery patterns, and compliance with aftercare protocols
Prepare documentation and maintain accurate patient files
Ensure that clinic staff have all necessary information ahead of each treatment

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Via Email
E-post: sweden@npgroup.eu

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Northern Partners AB (org.nr 559259-7149), https://www.npgroup.eu/
Adelgatan 21 (visa karta)
212 22  MALMÖ

Jobbnummer
9637861

Prenumerera på jobb från Northern Partners AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Northern Partners AB: