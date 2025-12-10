Patient Care Coordinator
2025-12-10
Key Responsibilities
Evaluate patient suitability for hair transplantation based on medical history, scalp condition, and treatment criteria
Explain hair transplantation procedures, expectations, risks, and limitations
Guide patients through preparation requirements and clinical instructions
Coordinate treatment schedules, consultations, and follow-up appointments
Document patient assessments and maintain accurate clinical records
Support clinical workflow by ensuring all patient information is prepared before each procedure
Assist the clinic in monitoring patient progress through structured follow-ups (1 week, month, 3 months, 6 months, 12 months)
Monitor patient results, recovery patterns, and compliance with aftercare protocols
Prepare documentation and maintain accurate patient files
