Patent Professional

2025-05-19
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Today, Ericsson owns one of the ICT industry's most valuable patent portfolios consisting of 60,000 granted patents in the areas of cellular technology, consumer electronics, cloud, networks and beyond.
The Patent Unit Kista2&India is a multi-national and multi-cultural team of patent professionals and paralegals. We are part of the global IPR & Licensing organization in Ericsson and are responsible for inventions originating from Ericsson R&D sites worldwide.
We are now expanding our team in Kista, Sweden and are looking for a motivated patent attorney who strives to contribute to one of the industry's largest patent portfolios.
What You Will Do
• Provide IPR support for Ericsson's R&D activities, working closely with inventors and cutting-edge technologies in the field of video coding.
• Evaluate inventions, draft and prosecute patent applications, coordinate national filings and preparation of claim charts.
• Support key licensing and litigation initiatives.
• Depending on your qualifications, you may take responsibilities related to patent portfolio management.
• Contribute to internal projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.
The Skills You Bring
• Master's degree in engineering, physics or computer science.
• Qualification as a European Patent Attorney (also partially qualified) or experience as a patent examiner or patent engineer in the telecommunications sector.
• Experience with drafting and prosecuting applications (EP, US).
• Expertise in media coding is highly advantageous.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
• Fluency in English. Ersättning
