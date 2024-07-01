Patent Engineer
As one of Sweden's fastest growing technology companies, Tobii has a high level of patent growth. Our IP team is a tight knit group of high performing professionals and now we're seeking a junior Patent Attorney to join our team.
At Tobii, we place great value on our intellectual property (IP) and we want the best people to not only make sure we have the right protection, but that we can use our IP to create business value. We are seeking a strategic thinker who is excited about technology and wants to learn and grow in the field of IP.
Are you our next Tobiian?
In this junior role, you will work within the IP team at the direction of Tobii's Chief IP Officer and be responsible for working with all facets of Tobii's intellectual property. You will work closely with the other members of the IP team and have the opportunity to work with a wide range of projects in an international setting in a company where you are expected to beat yesterday, every day. As one a member of our IP team you will help guide, and grow, Tobii's patent portfolio.
Here's what your normal day looks like:
Prosecuting patent filings
Drafting patent specifications
Working closely with inventors to identify, define and protect Tobii's innovations
Supporting other members of the IP team and the broader organisation in patent matters
Assisting the Legal team with IP matters as part of commercial negotiations
Strengthen Tobii's IP licensing program
Performing Freedom to Operate analyses
To succeed in this role, we would love you to have:
At least few years experience working in the IP industry - either in-house, private practice or a patent office will be highly regarded
Understanding of intellectual property, particularly patents
A degree in Computer Science, Electronics Engineering, Math, Physics, Optics or similar
Qualification as a Patent Attorney is not a hard requirement; Tobii is willing to support training towards such qualification
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Not a hard requirement but we find it to be a strong merit if you:
Have a knowledge and experience in other forms of intellectual property rights such as trademarks, designs and trade secrets
Have an outgoing and positive attitude, who shares our interest in amazing high-tech products
Have a self-starter mindset capable of managing your own workload and meeting targets, as well as deadlines
Are interested to learn from other members of our small yet talented IP team while sharing your own knowledge and experience
Can communicate in Swedish language as well
Sounds like you?
We are curious about you! Let us know about your background, experiences and where you're heading. Due to GDPR, we will only review those applications directed to our career page - so please submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through it!
Being a Tobiian
We believe in diversity and equal opportunity. At Tobii we want you to be yourself and we welcome applicants from all walks of life. It's all about passion, innovation and making things real. Each day is different here at Tobii, hopefully, this is something that motivates you! We want you to be comfortable at work, as long as you feel that's who you want to be. We're looking for a good personal fit and believe that diversity is the spice of life!
Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking
A position we earned through our passion for technology and our ambition to create tech for a better future. Our journey began over 20 years ago when we delivered the world's first plug-and-play eye tracker. Since then, we've been on a mission to build technology that understands human attention and intent.
