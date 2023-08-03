Partner Solutions Manager / Client Partner
On behalf of our client, we are looking for a Partner Solutions Manager. Access as soon as possible and expected to last 12 months.
The Partner Solutions Manager will be a platform/product and expert in media planning the company 's smartest and most advanced advertisers. The PSM will also have an understanding of both social, search and digital media to develop industry-specific relationships, drive revenue by negotiating and optimizing complex opportunities, and use data and analytics to build a consultive solution for out customers.
In the position as PSM you will establish and strengthen key agency relationships with a focus on driving revenue, agency education & product capabilities. The PSM will also build and manage relationships with key agency partners (Social, Tech, Marketing Science, etc.).
Marketing Solutions Expert
o In partnership with Agency Partner, identify, create, and implement marketing solutions grounded on achieving measurable business results for the company 's partners. Scale best practice within the agencies.
Relationship Management:
o Work and collaborate with diverse group of internal cross functional teams
o Media & Measurement Strategy and Implementation
o Guide media and creative strategy, planning, and implementation of campaigns to deliver against Key Performance Indicators
o Outline and oversee measurement strategy, tracking, and results delivery
o Identify optimization opportunities for improving performance
o Project manage complex work streams
o Oversee internal account operations (e.g. resolve systematic campaign questions and support on technical troubleshooting, etc.)
Requirements:
Success in this position requires strong consultative sales and analytical skills, a relentless focus on client service, and the ability to thrive in a dynamic, team-focused environment delivering against tight deadlines. We also think that you have a good problem-solving ability.
BA/BS degree in a technical or marketing field
Demonstrated experience with digital media platforms, advertising metrics, and industry trends (Direct Response marketing, data and technology solutions, ad-tech, partnerships)
Experience with Excel, experience with analysing datasets and delivering insights
Experience working with cross functional teams with the ability to influence c-level executives
Ability to travel as needed
Have at least 8 to 10 years of experience of similar positions
