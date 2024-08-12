Partner Marketing Manager Distributors/MRP
Partnerships is at the core of Axis. It is through collaboration; we define and shape new opportunities in the market. Together with our partners worldwide we help organizations to be safer and smarter every day. Now we are looking for a partner marketing manager prioritizing distributors and multi-regional partners to join our team and to help us reach even further.
Your future team:
Partner Marketing & Programs, part of Axis Global Sales & Marketing team, plays an important role in supporting continued long-term loyalty and business growth with all partners in Axis eco-system, from distributors and system integrators to consultants, technology partners and the developer community. As responsible for driving the global partner marketing strategy, the team secures and improve the overall partner experience and enhance the value of Axis partnership. With focus on ease-of-doing-business with Axis, the partner marketing strengthen loyalty, increase activation and revenue contribution with and through partners.
The role as Partner Marketing Manager
We are looking for an experienced Partner Marketing Manager to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will drive and be responsible for strategic marketing initiatives with our distributors and multi-regional partners to achieve joint business goals. Based on a robust business plan and partner marketing strategy, you will take the lead in managing and executing global marketing projects. Your role will require close collaboration with regional sales and marketing teams, as well as cross-functional teams such as product management and supply chain operations, to deliver impactful partner marketing.
Through collaboration with the Axis partner ecosystem, we define and shape new market opportunities. As a Partner Marketing Manager, you will work with projects aimed to elevate and support the partner experience. Together with the partner program managers and virtual program teams, you initiate global partner marketing initiatives tailored to be executed by regional marketers. Examples of initiatives: developing co-marketing opportunities, drive partner communications and channels, introduce/promote processes and offerings, aligning with overall business goals and objectives.
Organizationally, you will join the Partner Marketing & Programs team-a global marketing function dedicated to generating demand and business opportunities for Axis worldwide through strategic partnerships. Responsible for driving a developing Axis program offering and growing partner loyalty. We are a team of passionate marketers who will inspire you, challenge you, and be there for a chat over morning coffee.
The job requires occasionally traveling to meet with Axis colleagues and customers, approximately
10-20 days a year.
Who we are looking for
To be successful in this role, you need:
* At least 5 years of experience in partner marketing, alliance marketing/management or related field.
* Experience from companies with complex offerings and international markets
* Experience from companies with a partner-oriented business model
* Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think strategically.
* Excellent multitasking and organizational abilities.
* Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.
* Proven marketing project management skills
* A positive attitude and a proactive approach to challenges.
* Fluency in English
A higher-level education in marketing and broad-based experience of, e.g. partner marketing, alliance marketing/management, marketing development, and project management is desirable. Prior experience from marketing technology offerings in international markets is also highly desirable.
We are seeking a driven and positive individual with strong business acumen. The ideal candidate will be a skilled problem solver with excellent multitasking abilities.
What we offer
* A career in a fast-growing, global, and constantly developing IT company
* Strong company culture based on openness, collaboration and innovation where your personality and contribution are welcome and valued
* Competitive salary and benefits package
* Family-oriented personnel policies
* A team of like-minded colleagues to share your days with
Ready to Act?
Welcome to send you application!
In case of questions, please reach out to the recruiting manager, Pernilla Brodd Manager Partner Marketing & Programs - Ersättning
