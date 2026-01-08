Partner Manager
2026-01-08
Imagine the energy of a scale-up but with the resources, technology, and stability of an established company. That is where Resurs is today. We are in an exciting growth phase, expanding our presence across the Nordic market. Join a company that combines the entrepreneurial drive with the strength and security of a financially strong, well-established organisation.
Get an idea of the role
As a Partner Manager, you will take ownership of identifying and developing strategic partnerships with system integrators, platforms and other relevant partners that accelerate our business growth. You will build long-term relationships, unlock joint commercial opportunities and ensure that every collaboration creates measurable value for both sides.
Your responsibilities include:
Identifying and evaluating new partnership opportunities aligned with our growth strategy.
Building and expanding long-term relationships with both new and existing partners, acting as their main point of contact.
Leading negotiations and securing agreements that create mutual value and protect business interests.
Collaborating cross-functionally with internal teams to ensure partnership activities support overall business goals.
Tracking and analyzing partner performance to optimize collaboration and identify new opportunities.
Ensuring smooth onboarding by equipping partners with the right tools, training, and support.
Driving market expansion through partner-led initiatives and contribute to our overall growth
On a personal level
With an ambitious and results-oriented approach, you understand that successful salesmanship requires both structure and strong relationship-building skills. You are skilled at navigating negotiations, take full ownership of your results and have a drive to create commercial value by advancing strategic partnerships.
What you bring
Several years of experience working with partnerships or strategic collaborations.
Experience from payment solutions, e-commerce or a web agency, with a solid understanding of their key challenges and opportunities.
Technical familiarity with payment platforms and/or digital commerce ecosystems.
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://www.resursbank.se/ Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Kontakt
Lisa Nilsson lisa.nilsson@resurs.se Jobbnummer
9674501