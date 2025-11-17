Particle Accelerator Operator
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a super-computing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation, and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and be the future of Science with us!
About the role:
ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to becoming an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are looking to recruit more operators for our Main Control Room. The Operations Group is responsible for ensuring a well-organised and safe operation of the ESS neutron source by controlling and monitoring the facility - including the accelerator and target - as well as necessary support systems and infrastructure.
This is a truly interesting and diverse role where you'll be an integral part of the team operating what will become the world's most powerful accelerator driven neutron source. In terms of your day-to-day work, you will be part of a skilled, diverse and enthusiastic team of shift workers on a 24/7 shift rotation. Together, the team monitors the complex systems required to generate the neutron beam safely, ensures that the logbook for the shift is updated properly, performs accelerator tunnel search procedures as required, manages the keys to the personnel safety systems, works with technical systems groups and contributes to the development of the operational instructions, procedures and training. Over time you will develop a deep knowledge and understanding of all aspects of the facility operation and technical systems.
Analysing complex numerical data, verbal data and all other sources of information is a key part of this role, so you must be comfortable with breaking information into component parts, patterns and relationships, probing for further information or greater understanding of a problem and then making rational judgements from the available information and analysis. You can also get involved with other technical and non-technical projects as necessary, and you will act as a point of contact for questions concerning safety (radiological and conventional) when on shift.
ESS is a user facility where scientists and engineers will come from all corners of the world to perform their studies, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and with a goal of 95% reliability. Therefore, working outside normal working hours is to be expected for this role.
About you:
This role demands a highly skilled, mentally resilient, and process-driven individual who can operate under pressure in a 24/7 control room environment. Therefore, we are looking for calm, detail-oriented professionals who excel in high-stakes, fast-paced environments and who can think critically under pressure.
Preferably, you have a degree in Physics, Engineering, Computer Science, or a related technical field. However, we will also accept equivalent, relevant work experience. Along with this, we need someone with a strong foundation in real-time monitoring and control systems. Ideally, you have experience working in particle accelerator infrastructure, nuclear operations, or industrial automation, and are comfortable troubleshooting complex technical setups. Your ability to diagnose faults and resolve technical issues quickly is essential for ensuring operational continuity. Prior experience of coding in Python, C/C++, or Java would be a bonus, as would familiarity with control system software such as EPICS. However, EPICS is not a requirement as training is available.
Working in a 24/7 control room environment requires mental endurance, as you will be expected to maintain accuracy and situational awareness during 8-hour long shifts - including on nights and weekends. Given the nature of this role, you should be confident at making clear, high-stakes decisions - both during normal operation and when responding to emergency situations. Following procedures in the control room is essential, but we also want someone with a proactive attitude who can look for ways to improve efficiency and enhance operational best practices. As part of a world-class research facility, you must be eager to collaborate with engineers, scientists, and technicians to contribute to the continuous development of procedures, training, and safety culture.
To apply:
A career at ESS gives you the opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe. We offer market competitive, individualised compensation which is differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements as well as monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-71564 in your application.
This role requires additional background screening processes and health and safety checks, which will be performed during the recruitment process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Daniel Nordin Baker on daniel.nordin@ess.eu
or Control Room Operations Group Leader Yngve Levinsen on yngve.levinsen@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nuno Elias on nuno.elias@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
