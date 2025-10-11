Part-Time Receptionist at Odevo!
Join Odevo as a part-time receptionist! Welcome visitors, keep the office running smoothly, and be the friendly first point of contact at a fast-growing group within residental real estate.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client, Odevo, is on a mission to become the leading force in residential property management services. The global residential property management industry is currently undergoing a digital transformation, and Odevo is at the forefront of this change. Their mission is to radically simplify living for families and individuals by delivering highly attractive and efficient property management services to building owners, associations, and residents. Their core belief is that digital technology, combined with great people, will play a central role in delivering a step change in how boards and residents experience property management.
Odevo is now a 10,000 employee company with a start-up mentality. They aspire to break new ground through innovation and actively cultivate a workplace where employees can grow as individuals and have fun while achieving great things together.
To continue this ambitious growth journey, Odevo is now looking for students who share their vision to join them on a journey that will continue to transform the property management industry on a global scale. Residential real estate
In this position, you will be part of a student pool through Academic Work. Together with three other students, you will staff the reception at Odevo's new and modern office next to Spårvagnshallarna in Östermalm. Through our staffing service, you'll receive a clear and structured work schedule.
You are expected to be available 2-3 days per week, working either half days or full days between 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM, Monday to Friday. Evening work may be required in this role.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
We are looking for a highly organised and service-minded Receptionist to be the central point of contact for Odevo'soffice operations. In this role, you will ensure a welcoming environment for visitors and employees, maintain smooth day-to-day office routines, and provide administrative support across various functions.
• Welcome and assist visitors, manage the entry phone system, and act as the first point of contact for vendors and service providers.
• Oversee ordering, stocking, and deliveries of office essentials such as stationery, refreshments, and first aid items.
• Coordinate catering, supplies, and logistics for meetings, events, and social gatherings.
• Manage contracts and relationships with cleaning, plant care, and other service providers.
• Ensure common areas remain tidy and kitchen supplies are regularly replenished.
• Handle reception and facility-related emails, support basic administrative tasks, and direct internal queries to the appropriate person or department.
• Coordinate fire drills and ensure compliance with health and safety regulations.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Is currently studying at university or enrolled in another program of at least 50%.
• Has previous experience in the service industry (e.g. hospitality, reception, retail, or similar).
• Possesses excellent communication skills and a strong customer-service mindset.
• Is a proactive problem-solver who takes initiative to find solutions.
• Has experience using Microsoft Office (especially Excel and PowerPoint).
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience in office administration, facilities, or front desk roles is a plus.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Humble - approachable and respectful in all interactions.
• Organized - able to manage multiple tasks efficiently.
• Proactive - you anticipate needs and act before problems arise.
• Flexible - adaptable to changing priorities and schedules.
• Social - you enjoy connecting with people and creating a positive atmosphere.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. To join us in a part-time role, you'll need another main activity that covers at least 50% of your time. That could be studies, another job, running your own business, parental leave, or something similar. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
