Paralegal to Hoist Finance Compliance Function
2023-12-13
Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 25 years, we have focused on investing in and managing debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring non-performing loan portfolios.
We are looking for a new team member that will further enhance and complete the Compliance Function!
The Company
What you will do
The role is based at Hoist Finance headquarter in Stockholm but you will have a lot of interaction with the whole Compliance team spread out all over Europe - this is truly a chance to work in an international environment with colleagues that are very enthusiastic about what they do and the company they work for. The Compliance function works within a wide scope covering matters such as anti- money laundering, data protection, consumer protection, internal governance & control and ethical matters. You will be involved in this by supporting in the administration of governance documents (running the annual review process and coordinating translations), you will administer various surveys regarding for example anti-corruption and annual declaration of interests as well as the registers for conflict of interest and gift & benefits and the whistleblowing tool. You need to enjoy keeping track of things! You will partake and sometime manage various projects and be involved in reviews. It is required to learn and stay up to date on a regular basis as the industry is always evolving due to an everchanging regulatory environment. Your working language will be English so fluency is a requirement. Swedish is not a pre-requisite for this role.
Competences
We believe you have an education as a paralegal or have acquired the same knowledge working in a legal environment handling compliance and other related tasks. You have knowledge in legal English, project management, economics and project management. You can compile and gather legal information and you have done this in a previous job or have equal experience from education.
You enjoy working as part of a team but to have your own areas of responsibility where you are the key person.
Knowledge of the banking or financial industry or previous experience in other heavily regulated industries adhering to a strict framework is an advantage.
You are very comfortable with the Microsoft Office Suit (Word, Powerpoint, Teams and Excel) and can learn additional systems easily. You don't scare away from attempting to make a process more efficient by digitalizing or automating it, or to make a report more visually appealing and clear.
By becoming part of the Compliance Team, you will have the opportunity to grow professionally and contribute, shaping the future direction of the organization. An environment where creativity and initiative are encouraged. You will get an international network and the possibility to learn beyond your limits.
Action
Rev up your career and apply now to become the next Paralegal Star! The company welcomes all qualified applicants and strives for diversity and inclusion in the workforce.
Applications will be accepted until 15th of January. Do not wait - the door might close earlier! We will contact applicants on a day-to-day basis.
We look forward to welcoming you!
