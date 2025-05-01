Painting & Insulation QC Engineer
2025-05-01
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Painting & Insulation QC Engineer. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Purpose:
To ensure all painting and insulation activities are carried out in accordance with project specifications, applicable codes and standards, and client requirements. The QC Engineer is responsible for monitoring, inspecting, and documenting the quality of surface preparation, painting, and insulation work performed on-site, and for ensuring compliance with contractual and regulatory obligations.
Key Responsibilities:
Review and interpret project specifications, drawings, and quality plans related to painting and insulation works.
Perform inspection and verification of surface preparation and application of coatings as per project and international standards (e.g., SSPC, NACE, ISO).
Monitor insulation material installation, including pre-installation inspections and post-installation verification, ensuring adherence to approved procedures and standards.
Ensure use of approved materials, qualified personnel, and calibrated equipment for all painting and insulation operations.
Conduct or witness quality tests including DFT (Dry Film Thickness), WFT (Wet Film Thickness), adhesion testing, holiday testing, and insulation integrity tests.
Prepare and maintain records of inspections, tests, and non-conformance reports.
Liaise with construction teams, subcontractors, and client representatives to resolve technical and quality issues.
Participate in audits, quality meetings, and project reviews.
Ensure that all works are performed in accordance with safety, health, and environmental regulations.
Qualifications & Experience:
Bachelor's Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or equivalent field.
Minimum [5+] years of experience in QC activities related to painting and insulation in heavy industry or similar projects.
Certification from NACE (Level 2 or 3), BGAS, or equivalent is highly preferred.
Familiarity with ISO 12944, SSPC standards, and project-specific coating specifications.
Strong knowledge of insulation systems (hot, cold, acoustic, cryogenic).
Proficiency in reading technical drawings and specifications.
Excellent documentation and communication skills.
