Job description
Are you an experienced painter seeking new challenges with significant opportunities for growth in the future? We are looking for a senior painter for our client, Candela, who has extensive experience in industrial painting and is ready to be part of the journey toward the future of marine transportation technology. Candela is at the forefront of technological innovation and sustainability, and as part of their team, you will play a key role in developing and refining their groundbreaking electric boats and vessels. Are you ready to make a difference and contribute to an emissions-free future? Apply now and become a part of Candela's dynamic and ambitious team!
Responsibilities
In your role as a painter at Candela, you will have a wide range of responsibilities, including but not limited to:
Cleaning and sanding carbon fiber parts before painting.
Applying primer and filler, as well as preparing surfaces for final painting.
Using spray guns (Sata and Iwata) to achieve a smooth and high-quality finish.
Performing wet sanding and polishing of painted surfaces to achieve a flawless finish.
Maintaining technical equipment and ensuring it is in top condition according to the company's guidelines and safety protocols.
Contributing to the improvement and optimization of painting processes and ensuring that all tasks are performed to the highest quality standards.
Qualifications
To thrive and succeed in this role, we are looking for someone who:
Has experience as a painter in an industrial environment, with a focus on precision and finish.
Is skilled with spray guns for priming and painting, preferably with experience in automotive, truck, or boat painting.
Can set up and optimize painting processes, including considerations from health and safety, facility, and tool perspectives.
Has a strong attention to detail, including masking, cleaning, and the use of an anti-static gun. Performs touch-ups with a cotton brush.
Is physically capable of working in environments with dust particles and chemicals and can stand for long periods and work hands-on.
Has good communication skills in English (Swedish is an advantage).
About the company
