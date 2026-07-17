Paid Marketing Specialist
Etraveli Group AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Uppsala
2026-07-17
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Etraveli Group is a leading global flight technology provider, specializing in flight sales and offering flight content delivery and fintech products. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond.
We partner with major global platforms such as Booking.com, Google Flights, Skyscanner, and Kayak, providing seamless flight booking and related services. We also operate our own online travel agency brands including Gotogate, Mytrip, and Flightnetwork.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 3200 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do.
Major offices in Sweden (HQ), Greece, India, Canada, Israel, Poland, UK, and Uruguay.
About the role
Paid Marketing is a core driver of our growth and profitability, operating at scale across multiple markets and channels. We are currently taking the next step by building a stronger in-house capability with greater ownership of both strategy and execution.
As a Paid Marketing Specialist, you will report directly to our Senior Paid Marketing Manager and play a critical role in executing, optimizing, and scaling our SEM, Affiliate, Retargeting, and Display performances. This is a highly hands-on, data-driven role where you will manage massive campaign structures while actively helping to build our in-house operational setup.
You will step into a setup that is large-scale, complex, and highly customized. We operate in the fast-paced travel space, managing one of the largest Paid Marketing programs globally. Our structure is built around real business opportunities rather than textbook best practices. To succeed, you must be a curious, analytical problem-solver who loves going deep into the details, diagnosing performance patterns, and executing at a world-class level.
In this role, you will:
Execute and Optimize: Manage hands-on execution of SEM, Affiliates, and other performance channels across 40+ markets and 200+ sites.
Manage Campaigns at Scale: Take daily ownership of campaign builds, bidding strategies, and highly granular account structures.
Leverage Automation: Work closely with our internal tooling, leveraging Javascript, Python, and Marketing APIs to manage, generate, and optimize massive campaigns.
Analyze and Interpret Data: Navigate large datasets to monitor performance, flag underlying issues, and quickly identify immediate growth opportunities.
Drive Testing: Design, launch, and analyze continuous A/B and causal impact tests across ad copy, landing pages, and bidding strategies to unlock incremental growth.
Support In-Housing: Collaboratively transition operations away from external consultants, documentation, and legacy setups into a streamlined, in-house powerhouse.
What you bring:
Obsession with Precision: You operate with a level of detail where minor errors do not pass you by. You understand that in a setup with millions in monthly spend, small oversights have real financial consequences.
Experience with Scale and Complexity: You have proven, hands-on experience managing large-scale Paid Marketing accounts with substantial budgets. You are comfortable navigating thousands of campaigns and millions of ad groups simultaneously.
Strong Analytical and Coding Foundations: You are fluent in data. Advanced proficiency in Excel or Google Sheets is non-negotiable. Preferably, you possess working experience with Javascript, Python, or Marketing APIs, allowing you to comfortably interact with AI tools, scripts, and automated campaign management systems.
Comfort in Non-Standard Environments: You thrive in nuance. You don't need a textbook blueprint to succeed; you are energized by highly granular, custom-built environments and can drive clarity out of complexity.
Proactive Ownership: You don't wait for a task list. You actively monitor accounts, spot anomalies or opportunities, and take immediate initiative to optimize and fix them.
Why Join Us?
You will work on a core product that shapes the travel experience of millions of users worldwide, in a dynamic and evolving industry. You'll work with a passionate team dedicated to excellence, be a key player in shaping our flight and air ancillary content strategy, influence partners, and grow in a supportive environment that values innovation. If you're ready to elevate your career and make a real difference in the world of travel, apply now and become a vital part of our mission to be the best in the business!
Benefits
The culture at Etraveli Group embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company.
With us you can enjoy:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Modern office in the heart of the city – A bright and central location with great access to public transport, lunch spots, and parks just around the corner.
Healthcare allowance – Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance – Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Daily breakfast – To kick the day off just right, breakfast is available at the office every morning.
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form.
Diversity disclaimer
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16
https://etraveligroup.teamtailor.com/jobs/8089046-paid-marketing-specialist Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684) Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
10005816