Packaging Solution Engineer
2025-07-23
Would you like to be part of creating a better everyday life for the many people by developing affordable products and solutions?
Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden. This is where the IKEA range is being developed based on our Democratic Design principles, and then made available in our stores to customers across the world.
We are excited to announce an opening for a Packaging Solution Engineer to join our fantastic engineering team in Range Area Home organization.
A Range Area where we want to support our customers organizing their things by providing functional and beautiful small lifesaver products that make their every day just a little bit easier.
Does this sound interesting? We can't wait to hear from you!
Job Description
As Packaging Solution Engineer, you will be part of a product development team with an overall responsibility for the packaging solutions. You will be expected to secure that our products reach our customers homes neat and clean in all our sales channels. You will work in close co-operation with different stakeholders throughout the value chain to find the optimal packaging and the right cost with a strong focus on our customers as well as on sustainability.
In the role as Packaging Solution Engineer, you will:
be responsible to take the lead in the development of packaging solutions, running this as a project with end-to-end responsibility for quality and timelines.
manage multiple stakeholders throughout the process whilst keeping a strong focus on the customer and business needs.
secure and verify that the solutions meet all packaging requirements.
keep the documentation updated and correct according to all IKEA documentation guidelines and standards.
find packaging improvement potentials and give input to the Range Area business plan.
capture learnings, share knowledge, and communicate with other functions in the Range Area and Matrix dimensions.
Some occasional travel and supplier visits may be required for the role.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who is passionate about creating the best packaging solutions for the customer at the right price, with the right quality, a beautiful design, and with a clear focus on sustainability.
We believe that you have:
education within engineering as well as the theoretical and practical background within packaging and its impact of the value chain - from raw material to the co-worker and customer perspective.
knowledge in packaging construction in terms of drawing technique, technical solutions, and design for manufacturing.
experience in drawing. This is essential for the role. We would like you to have used and have knowledge of CAD or Solidworks (or similar tools)
knowledge in packaging requirements and global packaging test methods and standards.
For this position we highly value great communication skills and the ability to lead yourself to make things happen.
To be successful in this role you also need to have both analytical and creative skills and the ability to transfer knowledge, concepts, and ideas into packaging solutions.
Additional information
The position is in Älmhult, Sweden. Älmhult has commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö and an IKEA shuttle bus to Helsingborg three times a day. While we do offer the possibility to work from home, embracing collaboration is important to us, which is why you should be able to be at our office the majority of the time.
We look forward to receiving your application in English by 10 August, 2025.
Please note that we are planning to start interviewing for this role in August. Thank you for bearing with us in the meantime.
In addition to your CV, please can you answer the following 2 questions in your application:
What do you feel will be your main contribution to this role and the team?
Which IKEA Value do you feel most connected with?
