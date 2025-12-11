Package Development Engineer
We are looking for a Package Development Engineer for a global company in Lund. Start is in February, 1 year limited contract to begin with.
You will join a team of engineers passionate about packaging. The team has the responsibility to drive package development, technical specification development and validation as well as developing package capabilities for today and the future.
They work in cross-functional agile teams where you are accountable for technical package competence. They work in projects developing new packages, new packaging materials and new filling machine equipment.
In this role you will be part of a cross-functional scrum team and have the following responsibilities:
Support the translation of stakeholder requirements into sub-system requirements related to package
Drive risk assessment for package
Define V&V strategy related to package area and execute it.
Write test specifications, perform tests, analyze and draw conclusions on package performance & functionality and document in reports.
Align data-driven technical recommendations with relevant stakeholders.
Coordinate & execute package activities according to existing procedures, standards and methods
Drive root cause investigations on package performance and functionality
Develop & Implement new procedures, test & validation methods
Required skills:
Experience from the Packaging industry
You have an academic degree in engineering, preferable Master of Science in Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Product development or equivalent.
You have good communication skills in English both in written and verbal.
You have networking skills and understand how to manage stakeholders.
Analytical skills, structured and process oriented. Can manage complexity and ambiguity.
Knowledge in statistics (Minitab software skills is a plus)
You are a team player, but can also take own initiatives and drive activities
Knowledge about scrum and agile way of working
Well acquainted and self-sufficient in physical testing
Product development process knowledge incl e.g. risk assessment and requirements management.
Preferred skills:
Past experience in the Product development process in the Package area
Knowledge about test methods in primary & secondary package area
This role requires fluency in English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is in February, 1 year limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Lund. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
