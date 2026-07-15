Overhaul Project Manager
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-07-15
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our dynamic team as an Overhaul Project Manager (OPM) and immerse yourself in a role that combines planning, execution, and customer engagement. Imagine leading site inspections and managing complex major overhauls while building strong relationships with customers across Europe and Africa. You will play a pivotal role in ensuring project success, collaborating closely with a team of dedicated professionals, and fostering a warm, supportive atmosphere. Your efforts will directly contribute to our mission of delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions.
How You'll Make an Impact
You will plan and execute site inspections, balancing back-office tasks with on-site activities for major overhauls of gas turbines.
Get to know your assigned customers, understand their organization, culture, and market dynamics.
Structure and schedule project activities in alignment with customer agreements and regional office expectations.
Provide regular project progress reports and manage financial responsibilities effectively.
Lead a diverse team of technical sub-project managers, logistics, and field service professionals, ensuring customer satisfaction throughout the project lifecycle.
What You Bring
You possess an open, flexible, and proactive mindset, taking ownership of your projects from start to finish.
Your background in project management, engineering, installation, or commissioning equips you with the skills needed for this role.
You have a solid understanding of our products and the market, enabling you to identify risks and opportunities for win-win solutions.
Fluency in English and Swedish (both written and verbal) is essential; additional languages are a plus.
Proficiency in SAP, OnePM, and Office programs (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) is required, along with relevant higher education or work experience.
About the Team
You will be joining a vibrant team of around 10 project managers dedicated to supporting our customers in Europe and Africa. The team is responsible for delivering service projects to our customers. We pride ourselves on our warm and welcoming atmosphere, where laughter and support are part of our daily interactions. You will have the opportunity to engage with various stakeholders, both within the company and with customers, enhancing your professional network and experience.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs,
id nr 299636 not later than 2026-08-20.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, ledarnaklubbenseab@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "299636". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
10003885