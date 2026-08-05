Senior Genesys Developers

Incluso AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-08-05


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We are looking for a Senior Genesys Developer for a global company in Stockholm.
Start is in Aug 2026, 9-months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.

Detailed description of work task to be carried out
A part of our internal development team. Hands-on work with technical development and configurations, helping to shape our future cloud-based Genesys platform and the connected systems within the Contact Centre area

Must-have knowledge and experience
Several years of hands-on development & configuration experience with Genesys Cloud combined with development experience in some or all of the other technologies in our stack - Java, C#, JavaScript and Python

Nice-to-have knowledge and experience
Experience with Kubernetes, AWS, Jenkins, WebLogic and Terraform is also an advantage in this role.

This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is in in Aug 2026, 9 months limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8173565-2132122".

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Gamla Brogatan 32 (visa karta)
111 20  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Jobbnummer
10022983

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