OT Systems Engineer
2026-01-08
About the job
Join us in shaping the future of industrial automation by ensuring our control systems run with maximum reliability and security. Your expertise will help drive continuous improvement and digitalization across our sites, making a real impact on efficiency and sustainability.
In your future role as OT Systems Engineer you will
* Providing maintenance support of the Process Control System, Safety Instrumented System, and data historians at the sites within the region.
* Ensure overall high level of system integrity by executing required system maintenance which may include software and hardware upgrades, creation of backups, etc.
* Implement required programming and configuration changes as needed to drive the sites' continuous improvement efforts.
* Support capital projects at the sites.
* Create and support the sites' strategic control system lifecycle plan while ensuring systems are future proof and operate with the highest reliability.
* Support implementation and maintenance of alarm management process including the tools and systems.
* Maintain sites' SIS including accountability for organization of required SIF proof testing.
* Work effectively within the site teams.
* Prioritize workload to provide timely and effective support to all supported locations.
* Ensure 24/7 availability of the team to ensure system issues minimally impact.
We believe you bring
* University Degree or Bachelor of Science in engineering or technical field, preferably with a focus on automation/IT or equivalent
* At least 5 years' experience in general process control management and maintenance, including loop tuning, control system designing, and implementation of batch and continuous control systems. An advanced control systems degree may substitute for some experience.
* Experience within the chemical or refining industry
* Hands on experience with control systems
* Good knowledge in English and Swedish, both verbal and writing
Great if you have
* Statistical Process Control and Alarm rationalization experience
* Experience with Safety Instrumented System (SIS)
* Experience with HAZOP, LOPA and SIL
* Working knowledge and ability to troubleshoot industry communication protocols including Modbus and OPC (UA)
We believe you are...
A collaborative and proactive team player who communicates clearly and builds strong relationships across functions. You have an analytical mindset and a structured way of working, ensuring accuracy and consistency in everything you do. At the same time, you are adaptable and solution-oriented, thriving in a dynamic environment where priorities can shift. Your curiosity and willingness to learn help you embrace new technologies and continuously improve processes.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, wellness allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Have we got your interest?
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Magnus Pettersson, Team Lead Regional OT and based in Stenungsund.
For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's Changemakers, today.
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Magnus Pettersson, Team Lead Regional OT, magnus.pettersson@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
Contact information unions:
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö +46709577427
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-29
