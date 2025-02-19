Order Planning Manager
2025-02-19
Position Description
Volvo Penta is now searching for a new team member in our Supply Chain Coordination team in the position as Order Planning Manager (previously Supply Chain Coordinator). Are you passionate about working with people in a global and cross-functional environment? Do you want to be close to the action and make a real difference to our customers? Do you get satisfaction from delivering consistent output on a daily basis, while also being curious about supporting the organization during an exciting transformation journey?
The Volvo Penta vision is to be the world leader in sustainable power solutions. We have a history of innovation and enjoy strong market positions based on our product, service offer and customer mindset. Our employees describe Volvo Penta as a great place to work, built upon respect and commitment. We encourage people to take individual responsibility and offer exciting assignments in a highly innovative environment.
Global Logistics is the central organization responsible for the planning, ordering and distribution of Volvo Penta Engines, Drive Components and Accessories. In this position you are responsible for the order planning related to your product portfolio. You collaborate across the supply chain with front office colleagues in Penta's sales organization as well as our production sites and warehouses plus with other parts of the central Volvo Penta logistics team.
This position is in Gothenburg, where the majority of the team is located, and you will be reporting directly to the Director Order Planning.
Key responsibilities:
Responsibility to plan and manage sales orders to meet our customers' requested delivery times.
Responsibility to monitor and administrate orders according to various order process guidelines; e.g. order promising, order changes, return process, delivery stop.
Responsibility for efficient and proactive communication to the markets.
Act proactively to initiate corrective actions in order to mitigate negative effects of deviations in our operations, in order to provide a high delivery precision to customers.
Manage and solve order cases from the customer/market unit/warehouse/production within the global supply chain network.
Measure, follow and act proactively upon major KPIs ' such as delivery precision and order handling time.
Initiate and participate in continuous improvement activities together with Front Office, Process and Solution working group, warehouses and productions units focusing on Penta Logistics major KPIs.
Qualifications:
You have communication and relationship-building skills, with a high level of responsiveness towards other stakeholders.
You have customer and quality focus as well as good organizing and analytical skills that enable you to work proactively.
As a team member you are inclusive and collaborative and you have a proven track record of cross-functional problem solving.
You have good understanding of the importance of continuous improvements, and experience from participating in process improvements to secure customer and business success.
You hold a university degree in engineering or equivalent and have experience of working in a logistics environment.
You will be working in a global environment with international contacts with a fantastic opportunity to extend your network and build your competence.
Recruitment process:
In prioritizing candidates, we will pay attention to matching your profile to team culture, experience, and spirit. The successful candidate will have shown a winning attitude and a great persona in combination with a strong track record and references.
