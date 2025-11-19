Order Engineer
2025-11-19
Alfa Laval is looking for Order Engineer.
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
We are looking for an Order Engineer to support our Project execution teams in successful delivery of projects all over the world.
As Order Engineer you will work in an international environment, playing a crucial role in securing the #1 experience for all customers. You will be part of project teams' operating mainly from Lund but also supporting our global situated factories and will work with experienced people communicating directly with central functions.
Your main responsibilities will be:
*
Work with ERP, project management and document handling systems to secure high quality of project execution
*
Produce and update documents for our ongoing projects together with project managers.
*
Interact with customer to secure exchange of documentation including customer portals
*
Communicate progress to the team and stakeholders in internal/external project status meetings and by other means
*
Other "ad hoc" project team activities.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden, and reports to the Team Manager, Back Office Project Order GPHE. In this role you will work closely with factories, Project Managers, Quality department, Supply chain and other relevant functions.
Who you are
As a person you are curious, analytic, service minded and customer focused, with a genuine interest in engineering. You are a good communicator who knows how to work across different functions and building network required to complete work tasks. Furthermore, you are flexible to keep right balance working independently and being part of the team.
What you know
*
You have a bachelor's degree in engineering or similar.
*
Fluent in written and verbal Swedish and English.
*
Accustomed to working with many projects and activities at the same time
*
Communicational skills and experience of participating in technical projects.
*
Is an experienced user of Microsoft O365 and has a high knowledge of Word templates and complex structures in Excel.
*
Experience from working in ERP systems
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
Assessment practicalities
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games. Playing the games is mandatory.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
We are looking forward to hearing from you soon so send your application without delay, and no later than 30th of November 2025. If the right candidate appears the advertisement will be closed sooner.
