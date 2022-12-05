Order administrator to Samsung
2022-12-05
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As Sales and Order Administrator, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
Why join our team?
We are expanding and focusing more on process development and therefore we need another amazing administrator to join our hard-working group. If you are a person that enjoys teamwork, a good laugh with a bunch of funny people (because that 's what we are!) this might be the right place for you.
I 'm sure you will thrive in our team if you enjoy working in a fast-moving company where different cultures work closely together.
What will this role achieve?
You will be the key link for our customers, connecting the dots between inbound and outbound to secure a smooth information flow and keep our customers satisfied.
As an order administrator in our team web you will have close cooperation with both customers and internal operations.
What will be the jobs scope & key deliverables?
You will secure that our customers know how much, when and to what price their products will be delivered. Building relationship with both our internal sales team as well as our customers to make sure we are all aligned with the right products at the market. Handling both short time forecast, orders and price information to our customers. You will monitor our supply situation together with your team to secure alignment between forecast and orders in SAP and our Supply chain management system. Securing that the customer are on par with this information is crucial for our sales operation.
Your background
We need you to have good knowledge in Excel, especially with Pivot and Vlook up since it is really helpful in our tasks, and we also need you to be fluent in both Swedish and English.
If you have experience from Order/logistics and SAP that is also highly preferred.
To succeed in this role you need to be structured, efficient, have an eye for details - just as well as having good social and communication skills. Samsung is a fast-moving company so to enjoy working with us you need to be flexible and appreciate working in a higher tempo.
We offer
The position is part of our consulting business, which means that you will be employed at Jurek and work at Samsung. It is a full-time assignment of 6 months with immediate start. After six months there is a god possibility of extending the assignment. For further information about the position, please contact the responsible consulting manager felicia.pettersson@jurek.se Ersättning
