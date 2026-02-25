Optronics Engineer
At Tobii, we develop cutting-edge eye tracking technology that transforms how humans interact with machines. Now we're looking for an Optronics Engineer-a key player in delivering reliable, high-performance eye trackers that power the future of human-machine interaction.
You'll be the one who makes it happen In this role, you'll design, evaluate, and optimize optical solutions using smart, off-the-shelf components. You'll work across the full product lifecycle-from concept and prototyping to lab testing and production-collaborating with algorithms, electronics, and mechanical teams to ensure seamless integration. You'll also drive testing, troubleshooting, and supplier collaboration to make sure our products perform flawlessly.
You'll join our hardware team of 10+ passionate experts-a close-knit group with great team spirit. We share responsibility, support each other, and always make time to help when needed.
What your day might look like
Define optical system requirements with system and algorithm engineers.
Perform stray light analysis to optimize mechanical design for improved performance.
Automate lab measurements and develop tools for optical system testing
Evaluate optical components and cameras in the lab.
Design optical systems using off-the-shelf components.
Collaborate with sourcing to identify suppliers for optical components.
Troubleshoot and perform failure analysis on cameras and illuminators.
Support sales and product management in technical discussions with external partners.
What we're looking for
Master's degree in Optics, Engineering Physics, or related field.
3-5 years of experience in optical system development and verification.
Proficiency in Python for data analysis and measurement automation.
Hands-on experience with Zemax OpticStudio or similar ray tracing tools.
Solid understanding of image processing principles and techniques.
Practical experience working with cameras in machine vision systems.
Great communication skills in English (additional languages are a plus)
It's a merit if you also have experience in
Measuring image quality to support machine learning algorithm development.
Basic proficiency in CAD tools such as SolidWorks.
Familiarity with Imatest for image quality evaluation.
Experience using Blender Python API for optical component simulation.
Sounds like you? We're looking for someone with a sharp mind and a curious, flexible, and communicative mindset. We believe you are proactive, self-driven, and take initiative. You communicate clearly and confidently, identify and manage risks effectively, and know how to prioritize your work. You thrive in collaboration and bring a positive, solution-oriented mindset to the table. In short, you're someone who gets things done-and brings others along for the ride.
Join Tobii and Shape the Future We're welcoming, inventive, and doers. Our passion and ways of working have driven our success for over 20 years-and we're just getting started. Join a close-knit mechatronics team where collaboration and innovation thrive. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Tobii covers a global market with a diverse client roster.
Apply already today! We are curious about you, so let us know about your background, experiences, and where you're heading. Please submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website. And don't wait-at Tobii we move quickly!
