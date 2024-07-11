Optimization Data Scientist to Advanced Analytics team
Are you passionate about mathematical modelling, data, and AI? Do you want to be part of a team at the forefront of automating decision-making? Our team, the Center for Enablement for AI and Machine Learning at Scania, is currently looking for a talented Optimization Data Scientist to join us. We strive every day to create world-class AI and optimization solutions across all of Scania and provide platforms and tools for other teams to do the same. Our goal is to help Scania make better decisions faster.
About the Team
We are a big and friendly team spanning different roles needed to enable AI and optimization solutions: data scientists, data engineers, ML engineers, architects, and developers.
What You Will Do
You will be a key player in challenging, enabling, and driving how optimization is used at Scania. You will engage with different business functions to fully understand their constraints and process flows to ensure that the solutions provided by our team are successfully implemented into their business. This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys iterating and building models that have a very real impact at Scania in areas such as production planning, job scheduling, supply chain, transportation, inventory optimization, and forecasting.
We See That You Have
MSc or PhD in Mathematics, Operations Research, Optimization, or a related field or equivalent experience
Deep understanding of optimization (e.g., constrained, convex and non-convex optimization problems, and LP, QP, MILP, MINLP problems and solvers)
Strong mathematical background (e.g., linear algebra, calculus, statistics, optimization)
Strong coding skills in Python (or a similar object-oriented programming language)
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Practical experience with at least one type of commercial solver (e.g., Gurobi)
Preferably AWS cloud experience
If you thrive in an environment where colleagues teach and learn from each other to be at our analytical best, we want to hear from you.
What We Offer
Scania is on a journey with a strong purpose: to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. To get there, we have gathered a diverse team with talented and fun colleagues, endless development opportunities, and a good work-life balance. We work a mix of remote and in-office. Our offices are activity-based with many creative spaces in Södertälje, and we also have a new office hub close to the central station in Stockholm. Furthermore, you are offered an annual bonus, lunch at reduced prices, wellness contributions, and much more.
For questions about the job, reach out to hiring manager Emma Leeb-Lundberg at emma.leeb.lundberg@scania.com
.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Scania CV AB
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
