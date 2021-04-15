Optiker - Nordic Eyewear AB - Optikerjobb i Stockholm

Nordic Eyewear AB / Optikerjobb / Stockholm2021-04-15You develop perspectives. Also for yourself.For committed and reliable team players who like to lend a hand, think innovatively and help shape a future-oriented industry, we offer individual career and development opportunities in a positive and supportive work environment.Handicraft meets digitalisationWe are revolutionising the purchase of glasses not only online, but also in the offline world by using the latest technology in optometry and by consistently interlinking store business with our online shop. Our colleagues on site carry out professional eye tests and eyewear adjustments, while at the same time advising our customers and helping them to become familiar with the digital world that Mister Spex has to offer and to find their perfect pair of glasses as easily and enjoyable - online or offline.What we offerPermanent contract and 25 days' holiday / 5-day weekFor the start and an annual voucher for a pair of glasses of your choiceUp to 40% discount on our product range and attractive employee discounts via the Corporate Benefits platformFresh fruit, muesli and drinks at your disposalJob DescriptionYou assist our customers in finding their favourite glasses with advice and supportYou represent our Mister Spex spirit on the floorYou carry out contact lens and glasses adjustments independentlyYou are responsible for determining the correction values and advise our customers on various lens packagesQualificationsCompleted training as an optician (m/f/d)Previous experiences in refraction and/or contact lens fittingWith your communication skills and positive energy, you inspire our customers with our productsAs a team player, you enjoy working in a motivated team with whom you can achieve our company goalsOur international team lives and promotes diversity. That is why Mister Spex as an employer focuses on diversity and equal opportunities. We look forward to every application, regardless of origin, skin colour, gender, age, sexual orientation, religion, disability, political opinion or any other characteristic. Your personality is our strength! See you at #teamspex2021-04-15None Fast månads- vecko- eller timlönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-31Nordic Eyewear AB5693305