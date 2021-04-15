Optiker - Nordic Eyewear AB - Optikerjobb i Stockholm
Optiker
Nordic Eyewear AB / Optikerjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
You develop perspectives. Also for yourself.
For committed and reliable team players who like to lend a hand, think innovatively and help shape a future-oriented industry, we offer individual career and development opportunities in a positive and supportive work environment.
Handicraft meets digitalisation
We are revolutionising the purchase of glasses not only online, but also in the offline world by using the latest technology in optometry and by consistently interlinking store business with our online shop. Our colleagues on site carry out professional eye tests and eyewear adjustments, while at the same time advising our customers and helping them to become familiar with the digital world that Mister Spex has to offer and to find their perfect pair of glasses as easily and enjoyable - online or offline.
What we offer
Permanent contract and 25 days' holiday / 5-day week
For the start and an annual voucher for a pair of glasses of your choice
Up to 40% discount on our product range and attractive employee discounts via the Corporate Benefits platform
Fresh fruit, muesli and drinks at your disposal
Job Description
You assist our customers in finding their favourite glasses with advice and support
You represent our Mister Spex spirit on the floor
You carry out contact lens and glasses adjustments independently
You are responsible for determining the correction values and advise our customers on various lens packages
Qualifications
Completed training as an optician (m/f/d)
Previous experiences in refraction and/or contact lens fitting
With your communication skills and positive energy, you inspire our customers with our products
As a team player, you enjoy working in a motivated team with whom you can achieve our company goals
Our international team lives and promotes diversity. That is why Mister Spex as an employer focuses on diversity and equal opportunities. We look forward to every application, regardless of origin, skin colour, gender, age, sexual orientation, religion, disability, political opinion or any other characteristic. Your personality is our strength! See you at #teamspex
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
None Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Nordic Eyewear AB
Jobbnummer
5693305
