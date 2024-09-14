Optics Engineer to Life-Science start-up
2024-09-14
Here you have the opportunity to be a part of something special! Our partner has rapidly expanded its business, achieving remarkable success in the field of life sciences. They are developing a cutting-edge life science product that will revolutionize the industry. Now, they are seeking an Optics Engineer to join their dedicated team of experts. If you are passionate about pushing boundaries and working with groundbreaking technology in the research field, this is the opportunity you've been waiting for.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our partner continues their road to greatness and have quickly expanded their business to scale their success-story, developing a state-of-the-art life science product. You will be part of a hard-working organisation that every day gives their best to experiment and develop new-thinking technology within the research area.
Your contributions as an Optics Engineer will be of great importance to the development, integration and testing of microscope designs together with the hardware and software.
You are offered
• To be a part of a company with the ambition the achieve great success
• Working closely with a senior colleagues with high level of competence
• A dedicated partnership with your Consultant Manager
Work tasks
Work tasks
• Test and evaluate new designs and components
• Support and improve experimental setups containing fluidics and optics
• Write and optimize scripts in Python
• Hands-on build new instrument set-ups as part of product development
• Offer technical assistance, maintenance, and troubleshooting expertise for microscope setups
Requirements
• MSc in Engineering Physics, Technical Biology, Mechatronics or similar
• Hands-on experience of working with optics in an industrial or academic setting
• Experience of working with product development, preferably in Life-Science
• Proficiency in Python scripting
• Proficiency in English, both verbally and in writing
It is meritorious if you have
• Ph.D in Optics or Microscopy
• Work-life experience with microscopy
• Proficiency in Swedish, both verbally and in writing
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
We are looking for candidates that enjoy working in a goal-oriented environment and in projects with multi-functional teams involved. The right candidate is driven, technical and hands-on candidate with an excellent sense of service.
It is important to have solid communication skills and a flexible mindset. To succeed in the role you have strong teamwork skills and an analytical and pragmatic approach. You are friendly, positive, and fun to work with and you enjoy working in a fast-paced and changing environment.
